Catorze
Recuérdame
Carlos Rivera


Recuérdame,
hoy me tengo que ir, mi amor.
Recuérdame,
no llores, por favor.

Te llevo en mi corazón
y cerca me tendrás.
A solas yo te cantaré
soñando en regresar.

Recuérdame,
aunque tenga que emigrar.
Recuérdame,
si mi guitarra oyes llorar.

Ella con su triste canto
te acompañará,
hasta que en mis brazos estés.
Recuérdame.

Recuérdame,
hoy me tengo que ir, mi amor.
Recuérdame,
no llores, por favor.

Te llevo en mi corazón
y cerca me tendrás.
A solas yo te cantaré
soñando en regresar.

Recuérdame,
aunque tenga que emigrar.
Recuérdame,
si mi guitarra oyes llorar.

Ella con su triste canto
te acompañará,
hasta que en mis brazos estés.
Recuérdame.
 

Cançó Carlos Rivera Música

Somebody to Love
La vida és bella
Don’t Play That Song
Sweet Jane
Amar pelos dois

Comentaris

  1. Icona del comentari de: Ариведерчи! a novembre 01, 2022 | 23:20
    Ариведерчи! novembre 01, 2022 | 23:20
    Ариведерчи Уже давно телефон молчит Как будто в голову встроен чип Все до одной перечитаны твои смски Достанешь меч, я достану щит Мы бесконечность и все звучит Наверно поздно уже лечить Дели на отрезки Ариведерчи, Вась Если позвоню - значит напилась Ариведерчи, Сергей Я давно подозревала, что ты злодей Ариведерчи, Артем Твои слова, совсем ни о чем Ариведерчи, Антон Ну какой же ты... Ну какой же ты... Уже давно я устала ждать Я не пойду за тобой рыдать Ну что еще я могу опять Тебе, ну скажи мне Уже твой поезд давно ушел Стало спокойно и хорошо Ну как тебе обьяснить еще, что это точка Ариведерчи, Вась Если позвоню - значит напилась Ариведерчи, Сергей Я давно подозревала, что ты злодей Ариведерчи, Артем Твои слова, совсем ни о чем Ариведерчи, Антон Ну какой же ты... Ну какой же ты... Такая крутая, но чувствами не играю Я отпускаю твою перелетную стаю Прощай, прощаю, до пульса, и до края ты не мой кайф Ариведерчи!
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Ариведерчи! a novembre 01, 2022 | 23:20
    Respon

Nou comentari

Comparteix

Icona de pantalla completa