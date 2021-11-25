Nick Drake va néixer a l’actual Myanmar el 19 de juny de 1948. Va ser un cantant i compositor anglès de folk que en vida va tenir molt poc èxit comercial. La qualitat de la seva música, però, és reconeguda en l’actualitat per crítics i altres artistes. Drake, a qui no agradaven les actuacions en directe ni les entrevistes promocionals, va morir el 25 de novembre de 1974, només amb 26 anys, d’una sobredosi d’antidepressius accidental. El recordem escoltant una cançó del seu primer disc, Five Leaves Left, que es va publicar el 1969.

Betty came by on her way

Said she had a word to say

About things today

And fallen leaves.

Said she hadn’t heard the news

Hadn’t had the time to choose

A way to lose

But she believes.

Going to see the river man

Going to tell him all I can

About the plan

For lilac time.

If he tells me all he knows

About the way his river flows

And all night shows

In summertime.

Betty said she prayed today

For the sky to blow away

Or maybe stay

She wasn’t sure.

For when she thought of summer rain

Calling for her mind again

She lost the pain

And stayed for more.

Going to see the river man

Going to tell him all I can

About the ban

On feeling free.

If he tells me all he knows

About the way his river flows

I don’t suppose

It’s meant for me.

Oh, how they come and go

Oh, how they come and go