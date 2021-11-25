Nick Drake va néixer a l’actual Myanmar el 19 de juny de 1948. Va ser un cantant i compositor anglès de folk que en vida va tenir molt poc èxit comercial. La qualitat de la seva música, però, és reconeguda en l’actualitat per crítics i altres artistes. Drake, a qui no agradaven les actuacions en directe ni les entrevistes promocionals, va morir el 25 de novembre de 1974, només amb 26 anys, d’una sobredosi d’antidepressius accidental. El recordem escoltant una cançó del seu primer disc, Five Leaves Left, que es va publicar el 1969.
Betty came by on her way
Said she had a word to say
About things today
And fallen leaves.
Said she hadn’t heard the news
Hadn’t had the time to choose
A way to lose
But she believes.
Going to see the river man
Going to tell him all I can
About the plan
For lilac time.
If he tells me all he knows
About the way his river flows
And all night shows
In summertime.
Betty said she prayed today
For the sky to blow away
Or maybe stay
She wasn’t sure.
For when she thought of summer rain
Calling for her mind again
She lost the pain
And stayed for more.
Going to see the river man
Going to tell him all I can
About the ban
On feeling free.
If he tells me all he knows
About the way his river flows
I don’t suppose
It’s meant for me.
Oh, how they come and go
Oh, how they come and go