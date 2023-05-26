Catorze
Shame Shame Shame

Sylvia Robinson

Don’t stop me now
Hear what I say
My feet got to move so
Get out my way
I’m gonna have my say
I’m goin’ to every discotheque
I’m gonna dance, dance, dance, dance
Till the break of day
Shame, shame, shame
Shame on you
If can’t dance too
I say is shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame on you
If you can’t dance too

Don’t stop the motion
If you get the notion
You can’t stop the groove
Cause you just can dance
Got my sunroof down
Got my diamonds in the back
Put on your shaky wig woman
If you don’t I ain’t comin’ back

Shame, shame, shame
Shame on you
Cause If you can’t dance too
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame on you
Cause If you can’t dance too
Shame, shame, shame
Shame on you
Cause If you can’t dance too
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame on you
Cause If you can’t dance too

If you don’t wanna go
Remember one monkey don’t stop no show
My body needs action
Ain’t gonna blow
Yes I’m goin’ out
And I’ll find a dancin’ man
If you really think you’re fast
Then try to catch me if you can
Oooh

Shame, shame, shame
Shame on you
If you can’t dance too
I say is shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame on you
If you can’t dance too
Shame
Shame
Shame
Shame on you(Shame on you)
If you can’t dance too

Música

El Help de Tina Turner
El Dancing in the Dark de Tina Turner
This Charming Man
Acróstico
Cor
Més notícies

El Help de Tina Turner

Comparteix
And I do appreciate you being 'round
: - Mobile

Let’s Dance

Comparteix
And if you say hide/ We'll hide
: - Mobile

Simply the Best

Comparteix
You come to me, come to me/ Wild and wired
: - Mobile

Coti x coti amb la Dharma

Comparteix
No en vull saber res, / intento no creuar-te la mirada
: - Mobile

Nou comentari

Comparteix

Icona de pantalla completa