Don’t stop me now

Hear what I say

My feet got to move so

Get out my way

I’m gonna have my say

I’m goin’ to every discotheque

I’m gonna dance, dance, dance, dance

Till the break of day

Shame, shame, shame

Shame on you

If can’t dance too

I say is shame, shame, shame, shame

Shame on you

If you can’t dance too

Don’t stop the motion

If you get the notion

You can’t stop the groove

Cause you just can dance

Got my sunroof down

Got my diamonds in the back

Put on your shaky wig woman

If you don’t I ain’t comin’ back

Shame, shame, shame

Shame on you

Cause If you can’t dance too

Shame, shame, shame, shame

Shame on you

Cause If you can’t dance too

Shame, shame, shame

Shame on you

Cause If you can’t dance too

Shame, shame, shame, shame

Shame on you

Cause If you can’t dance too

If you don’t wanna go

Remember one monkey don’t stop no show

My body needs action

Ain’t gonna blow

Yes I’m goin’ out

And I’ll find a dancin’ man

If you really think you’re fast

Then try to catch me if you can

Oooh

Shame, shame, shame

Shame on you

If you can’t dance too

I say is shame, shame, shame, shame

Shame on you

If you can’t dance too

Shame

Shame

Shame

Shame on you(Shame on you)

If you can’t dance too



