Don’t stop me now
Hear what I say
My feet got to move so
Get out my way
I’m gonna have my say
I’m goin’ to every discotheque
I’m gonna dance, dance, dance, dance
Till the break of day
Shame, shame, shame
Shame on you
If can’t dance too
I say is shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame on you
If you can’t dance too
Don’t stop the motion
If you get the notion
You can’t stop the groove
Cause you just can dance
Got my sunroof down
Got my diamonds in the back
Put on your shaky wig woman
If you don’t I ain’t comin’ back
Shame, shame, shame
Shame on you
Cause If you can’t dance too
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame on you
Cause If you can’t dance too
Shame, shame, shame
Shame on you
Cause If you can’t dance too
Shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame on you
Cause If you can’t dance too
If you don’t wanna go
Remember one monkey don’t stop no show
My body needs action
Ain’t gonna blow
Yes I’m goin’ out
And I’ll find a dancin’ man
If you really think you’re fast
Then try to catch me if you can
Oooh
Shame, shame, shame
Shame on you
If you can’t dance too
I say is shame, shame, shame, shame
Shame on you
If you can’t dance too
Shame
Shame
Shame
Shame on you(Shame on you)
If you can’t dance too