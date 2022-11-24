Freddie Mercury va néixer a Zanzíbar el 5 de setembre del 1946 i va morir a Londres el 24 de novembre del 1991. Recordem el cantant de Queen amb una de les seves cançons més emotives, que preparava els fans del grup per a la mort imminent del seu líder.







Empty spaces, what are we living for

Abandoned places, I guess we know the score

On and on

Does anybody know what we are looking for?



Another hero another mindless crime

Behind the curtain in the pantomime

Hold the line

Does anybody want to take it anymore?



The show must go on

The show must go on

Inside my heart is breaking

My make-up may be flaking

But my smile still stays on



Whatever happens I’ll leave it all to chance

Another heartache another failed romance

On and on

Does anybody know what we are living for?



I guess I’m learning

I must be warmer now

I’ll soon be turning round the corner now

Outside the dawn is breaking

But inside in the dark I’m aching to be free



The show must go on

The show must go on

Inside my heart is breaking

My make-up may be flaking

But my smile still stays on



My soul is painted

Like the wings of butterflies

Fairy tales of yesterday

Will grow but never die

I can fly, my friends



The show must go on

The show must go on

I’ll face it with a grin

I’m never giving in

On with the show



I’ll top the bill

I’ll overkill

I have to find the will to carry on

On with the

On with the show

The show must go on

