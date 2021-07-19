Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

The Show Must Go On

On and on/ Does anybody know what we are looking for?

Brian May
Arxivat a: Cançó, Freddie Mercury, El piano


Empty spaces, what are we living for
Abandoned places, I guess we know the score
On and on
Does anybody know what we are looking for?
 
Another hero another mindless crime
Behind the curtain in the pantomime
Hold the line
Does anybody want to take it anymore?
 
The show must go on
The show must go on
Inside my heart is breaking
My make-up may be flaking
But my smile still stays on
 
Whatever happens I’ll leave it all to chance
Another heartache another failed romance
On and on
Does anybody know what we are living for?

I guess I’m learning
I must be warmer now
I’ll soon be turning round the corner now
Outside the dawn is breaking
But inside in the dark I’m aching to be free
 
The show must go on
The show must go on
Inside my heart is breaking
My make-up may be flaking
But my smile still stays on

My soul is painted
Like the wings of butterflies
Fairy tales of yesterday
Will grow but never die
I can fly, my friends

The show must go on
The show must go on
I’ll face it with a grin
I’m never giving in
On with the show

I’ll top the bill
I’ll overkill
I have to find the will to carry on
On with the
On with the show
The show must go on
 

Foto: Pinterest

All of me

Cap a tu

Y todo es vanidad

Space Oddity

Berimbau

Comentaris

    Schumacher Juliol 19, 2021 10:41 am
    Queen únic i irrepetible, la guitarra de Brian May meravellosa ¡¡¡¡¡
    Respon
    RoseFf Novembre 24, 2016 5:39 pm
    Fantastic from Bs.As.Argentina..Unforgotable.
    2
    0
    Respon

Nou comentari

El piano
The Show Must Go On
On and on/ Does anybody know what we are looking for?
All of me
Cap a tu
Y todo es vanidad
Més entrades...
Passadís
Les classes de ball de Degas
14 obres mostren l'evolució del pintor francès
El món segons Mafalda
Les classes de Rembrandt
YWY vol dir terra, robota vol dir esclau
Més entrades...