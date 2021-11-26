Seccions
El piano

Simply the Best

You come to me, come to me/ Wild and wired

Mike Chapman & Holly Knight
I call you when I need you
When my heart’s on fire
You come to me, come to me
Wild and wired

You come to me,
Give me everything I need

Give me a lifetime of promises
And a world of dreams
Speak the language of love
Like you know what it means

It can’t be wrong
Take my heart and make it strong, baby

You’re simply the best
Better than all the rest
Better than anyone
Anyone I’ve ever met
I’m stuck on your heart
I hang on every word you say
Tear us apart
Baby, I would rather be dead

In your heart I see the start
Of every night and every day
In your eyes I get lost
I get washed away

Just as long as I’m here in your arms
I could be in no better place

You’re simply the best
Better than all the rest
Better than anyone
Anyone I’ve ever met
I’m stuck on your heart
I hang on every word you say
Tear us apart,
Baby, I would rather be dead

Each time you leave me I start losing control
You’re walking away with my heart and my soul
I can feel you even when I’m alone,
Oh, baby, don’t let go!

You’re the best
Better than all the rest
Better than anyone
Anyone I’ve ever met
I’m stuck on your heart
I hang on every word you say
Tear us apart,
Baby, I would rather be dead

You’re simply the best
Better than all the rest
Better than anyone
Anyone I’ve ever met
I’m stuck on your heart
I hang on every word you say
Tear us apart,
Baby, I would rather be dead
You’re the best
 

Foto: www.tinaturnerofficial.com

