La cançó Singin’ in the Rain va ser escrita per Arthur Freed, musicada per Nacio Herb Brown i va ser publicada el 1929. El 1952 va formar part de la pel·lícula, dirigida per Gene Kelly i Stanley Donen, que es batejaria amb el mateix nom.







I’m singing in the rain

Just singin’ in the rain

What a glorious feeling

I’m happy again



I’m laughing at clouds

So dark up above

The sun’s in my heart

And I’m ready for love



Let the stormy clouds chase

Everyone from the place

Come on with the rain

I’ve a smile on my face



I walk down the lane

With a happy refrain

Just singin’, singin’ in the rain



Dancing in the rain

I’m happy again

I’m singin’ and dancing in the rain

I’m dancing and singin’ in the rain

