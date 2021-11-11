Seccions
El piano

Singin' in the Rain

What a glorious feeling/ I'm happy again

Arthur Freed & Nacio Herb Brown
La cançó Singin’ in the Rain va ser escrita per Arthur Freed, musicada per Nacio Herb Brown i va ser publicada el 1929. El 1952 va formar part de la pel·lícula, dirigida per Gene Kelly i Stanley Donen, que es batejaria amb el mateix nom. 


I’m singing in the rain
Just singin’ in the rain
What a glorious feeling
I’m happy again

I’m laughing at clouds
So dark up above
The sun’s in my heart
And I’m ready for love

Let the stormy clouds chase
Everyone from the place
Come on with the rain
I’ve a smile on my face

I walk down the lane
With a happy refrain
Just singin’, singin’ in the rain

Dancing in the rain
I’m happy again
I’m singin’ and dancing in the rain
I’m dancing and singin’ in the rain
 

