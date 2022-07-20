Man, it’s a hot one
Like seven inches from the midday sun
Well, I hear you whisper and the words melt everyone
But you stay so cool
My muñequita, my Spanish Harlem Mona Lisa
You’re my reason for reason
The step in my groove
And if you said this life ain’t good enough
I would give my world to lift you up
I could change my life to better suit your mood
Because you’re so smooth
And it’s just like the ocean under the moon
Oh, it’s the same as the emotion that I get from you
You got the kind of lovin’ that can be so smooth, yeah
Give me your heart, make it real, or else forget about it
But I’ll tell you one thing
If you would leave it’d be a crying shame
In every breath and every word
I hear your name calling me out
Out from the barrio
You hear my rhythm on your radio
You feel the turning of the world, so soft and slow
It’s turning you round and round
And if you said this life ain’t good enough
I would give my world to lift you up
I could change my life to better suit your mood
Because you’re so smooth
Well, and it’s just like the ocean under the moon
Well, it’s the same as the emotion that I get from you
You got the kind of lovin’ that can be so smooth, yeah
Give me your heart, make it real, or else forget about it
Well, and it’s just like the ocean under the moon
Oh, it’s the same as the emotion that I get from you
You got the kind of lovin’ that can be so smooth, yeah
Give me your heart, make it real, or else forget about it
Or else forget about it
Or else forget about it
Oh, let’s don’t forget about it
Give me your heart, make it real
Let’s don’t forget about it (hey)
Let’s don’t forget about it (now, oh, now, oh)
Let’s don’t forget about it (now, now, now, oh)
Let’s don’t forget about it (hey, now, now, oh)
Let’s don’t forget about it (hey, hey, hey)