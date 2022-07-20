



Man, it’s a hot one

Like seven inches from the midday sun

Well, I hear you whisper and the words melt everyone

But you stay so cool

My muñequita, my Spanish Harlem Mona Lisa

You’re my reason for reason

The step in my groove

And if you said this life ain’t good enough

I would give my world to lift you up

I could change my life to better suit your mood

Because you’re so smooth

And it’s just like the ocean under the moon

Oh, it’s the same as the emotion that I get from you

You got the kind of lovin’ that can be so smooth, yeah

Give me your heart, make it real, or else forget about it

But I’ll tell you one thing

If you would leave it’d be a crying shame

In every breath and every word

I hear your name calling me out

Out from the barrio

You hear my rhythm on your radio

You feel the turning of the world, so soft and slow

It’s turning you round and round

And if you said this life ain’t good enough

I would give my world to lift you up

I could change my life to better suit your mood

Because you’re so smooth

Well, and it’s just like the ocean under the moon

Well, it’s the same as the emotion that I get from you

You got the kind of lovin’ that can be so smooth, yeah

Give me your heart, make it real, or else forget about it

Well, and it’s just like the ocean under the moon

Oh, it’s the same as the emotion that I get from you

You got the kind of lovin’ that can be so smooth, yeah

Give me your heart, make it real, or else forget about it

Or else forget about it

Or else forget about it

Oh, let’s don’t forget about it

Give me your heart, make it real

Let’s don’t forget about it (hey)

Let’s don’t forget about it (now, oh, now, oh)

Let’s don’t forget about it (now, now, now, oh)

Let’s don’t forget about it (hey, now, now, oh)

Let’s don’t forget about it (hey, hey, hey)



