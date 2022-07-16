Well, someone told me yesterday
That when you throw your love away
You act as if you just don’t care
You look as if you’re going somewhere
But I just can’t convince myself
I couldn’t live with no one else
And I can only play that part
And sit and nurse my broken heart
So lonely
So lonely
So lonely
So lonely
So lonely
So lonely
Now no-one’s knocked upon my door
For a thousand years, or more
All made up and nowhere to go
Welcome to this one man show
Just take a seat, they’re always free
No surprise, no mystery
In this theatre that I call my soul
I always play the starring role
So lonely
So lonely
So lonely
So lonely
So lonely
So lonely
I feel lonely, I’m so lonely, I feel so low