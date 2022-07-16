

Well, someone told me yesterday

That when you throw your love away

You act as if you just don’t care

You look as if you’re going somewhere

But I just can’t convince myself

I couldn’t live with no one else

And I can only play that part

And sit and nurse my broken heart



So lonely

So lonely

So lonely

So lonely

So lonely

So lonely



Now no-one’s knocked upon my door

For a thousand years, or more

All made up and nowhere to go

Welcome to this one man show

Just take a seat, they’re always free

No surprise, no mystery

In this theatre that I call my soul

I always play the starring role



So lonely

So lonely

So lonely

So lonely

So lonely

So lonely



I feel lonely, I’m so lonely, I feel so low



