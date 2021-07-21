Seccions
El piano

So long, Marianne

Escoltem la cançó que Leonard Cohen va dedicar a la seva musa noruega

Leonard Cohen
“Hem arribat a aquell temps en què som tan vells que els nostres cossos cauen a trossos, crec que et seguiré molt aviat –va escriure Leonard Cohen en saber que Marianne Ihlen, la dona noruega que havia compartit set anys de vida amb ell, estava ingressada amb el pitjor pronòstic–. Només vull desitjar-te un bon viatge. Adeu, vella amiga. Tot l’amor. Ens veurem pel camí”. Ella va morir el 28 de juliol del 2016 als 81 anys, ell el 10 de novembre del 2016 als 82. Escoltem la cançó amb què el cantautor la va immortalitzar: So long, Marianne.



Come over to the window, my little darling
I’d like to try to read your palm
I used to think I was some kind of Gypsy boy
Before I let you take me home

Now so long, Marianne, it’s time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again

Well you know that I love to live with you
But you make me forget so very much
I forget to pray for the angels
And then the angels forget to pray for us

Now so long, Marianne, it’s time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again 

We met when we were almost young
Deep in the green lilac park
You held on to me like I was a crucifix
As we went kneeling through the dark

Now so long, Marianne, it’s time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again 

Your letters they all say that you’re beside me now
Then why do I feel alone?
I’m standing on a ledge and your fine spider web
Is fastening my ankle to a stone

Now so long, Marianne, it’s time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again 

For now I need your hidden love
I’m cold as a new razor blade
You left when I told you I was curious
I never said that I was brave

Now so long, Marianne, it’s time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again 

Oh, you are really such a pretty one
I see you’ve gone and changed your name again
And just when I climbed this whole mountainside
To wash my eyelids in the rain

Now so long, Marianne, it’s time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again 

 

Foto: John Max- cohencentric.com

Comentaris

    Anònim Juliol 29, 2020 9:23 am
    Però ell va morir el 7 de novembre de 2016, només tres mesos i deu dies després de la mort de Marianne.
    1
    0
    Respon
    María.Carmen lozano Diaz Novembre 13, 2016 11:09 am
    ME ENCANTA CANCIÓN.QUÉ RECURDOS MAS LINDOS DE JUVENTUD.DIvino tesoro.Buen dia MUNDO GRACIAS.2
    1
    1
    Respon
    Anònim Novembre 12, 2016 9:17 am
    No puede ser más bella !!!! Es único por ser una voz tan sensual. Buen poeta ,escritor y arte en las venas.
    0
    1
    Respon
    Anònim Novembre 11, 2016 10:32 pm
    M'emociona tremendament
    13
    0
    Respon
    Anònim Octubre 30, 2016 5:15 pm
    sincerament un encant, a qualquier hora...
    28
    0
    Respon

Nou comentari

