George Harrison va néixer a Liverpool el 25 de febrer del 1943 i va morir a Los Angeles el 29 de novembre del 2001. Recordem el guitarrista d’un dels grups més estimats del món escoltant una de les cançons més populars que va compondre.
Something in the way she moves
Attracts me like no other lover
Something in the way she woos me
I don’t want to leave her now
You know I believe and how
Somewhere in her smile she knows
That I don’t need no other lover
Something in her style that shows me
I don’t want to leave her now
You know I believe and how
You’re asking me will my love grow
I don’t know, I don’t know
You stick around and it may show
I don’t know, I don’t know
Something in the way she knows
And all I have to do is think of her
Something in the things she shows me
I don’t want to leave her now
You know I believe and how
