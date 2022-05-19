George Harrison va néixer a Liverpool el 25 de febrer del 1943 i va morir a Los Angeles el 29 de novembre del 2001. Recordem el guitarrista d’un dels grups més estimats del món escoltant una de les cançons més populars que va compondre.







Something in the way she moves

Attracts me like no other lover

Something in the way she woos me

I don’t want to leave her now

You know I believe and how



Somewhere in her smile she knows

That I don’t need no other lover

Something in her style that shows me

I don’t want to leave her now

You know I believe and how



You’re asking me will my love grow

I don’t know, I don’t know

You stick around and it may show

I don’t know, I don’t know



Something in the way she knows

And all I have to do is think of her

Something in the things she shows me

I don’t want to leave her now

You know I believe and how

