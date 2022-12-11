

I know I stand in line,

until you think you have the time

to spend an evening with me.

And if we go some place to dance,

I know that there’s a chance

you won’t be leaving with me.



And afterwards we drop

into a quiet little place

and have a drink or two.

And then I go and spoil it all,

by saying something stupid

like I love you.



I can see it in your eyes,

that you despise the same old lies

you heard the night before.

And though it’s just a line to you,

for me it’s true,

it never seemed so right before.



I practice every day to find

some clever lines to say,

to make the meaning come through.

But then I think I’ll wait

until the evening gets late,

and I’m alone with you.



The time is right,

your perfume fills my head,

the stars get red,

and oh, the night’s so blue.

And then I go and spoil it all,

by saying something stupid

like I love you.