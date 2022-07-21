The Songs That We Sing

I saw somebody who
Reminded me of you
Before you got afraid
I wish that you could’ve stayed that way
I saw a little girl
I stopped and smiled at her
She screamed and ran away
It happens to me more and more these days
And these songs that you sing
Do they mean anything
To the people you’re singing them to
People like you
I saw a photograph
A woman in a bath
Of hundred dollar bills
If the cold doesn’t kill her, money will
I read a magazine
That said by seventeen
Your life was at an end
I’m dead and I’m perfectly content
And these songs that you sing
Do they mean anything
To the people you’re singing them to
People like you
And these songs that you sing
Do they mean anything
To the people you’re singing them to
People like you
Foto: Facebook Charlotte Gainsbourg