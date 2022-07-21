The Songs That We Sing



I saw somebody who

Reminded me of you

Before you got afraid

I wish that you could’ve stayed that way



I saw a little girl

I stopped and smiled at her

She screamed and ran away

It happens to me more and more these days



And these songs that you sing

Do they mean anything

To the people you’re singing them to

People like you



I saw a photograph

A woman in a bath

Of hundred dollar bills

If the cold doesn’t kill her, money will



I read a magazine

That said by seventeen

Your life was at an end

I’m dead and I’m perfectly content



And these songs that you sing

Do they mean anything

To the people you’re singing them to

People like you



And these songs that you sing

Do they mean anything

To the people you’re singing them to

People like you



Foto: Facebook Charlotte Gainsbourg