David Bowie va néixer el 8 de gener del 1947 i va morir el 10 de gener del 2016. Recordem el músic, actor i compositor de rock anglès amb la cançó amb què va aconseguir arribar al Top 5 de la llista britànica de singles, Space Oddity. L’astronauta fictici, el comandant Tom, reapareix en altres cançons com Ashes to Ashes, Hallo Spaceboy i al vídeo de Blackstar.







Ground Control to Major Tom

Ground Control to Major Tom

Take your protein pills and put your helmet on

Ground Control to Major Tom (Ten, Nine, Eight, Seven, Six)

Commencing countdown, engines on (Five, Four, Three)

Check ignition and may God’s love be with you (Two, One, Liftoff)



This is Ground Control to Major Tom

You’ve really made the grade

And the papers want to know whose shirts you wear

Now it’s time to leave the capsule if you dare



“This is Major Tom to Ground Control

I’m stepping through the door

And I’m floating in the most peculiar way

And the stars look very different today



For here am I sitting in my tin can

Far above the world

Planet Earth is blue

And there’s nothing I can do



Though I’m past one hundred thousand miles

I’m feeling very still

And I think my spaceship knows which way to go

Tell my wife I love her very much, she knows



Ground Control to Major Tom

Your circuit’s dead, there’s something wrong

Can you hear me, Major Tom?

Can you hear me, Major Tom?

Can you hear me, Major Tom?

Can you…



Here am I floating ‘round my tin can

Far above the moon

Planet Earth is blue

And there’s nothing I can do.”





El grup Choir! Choir! Choir!, format per més de 500 persones, es va reunir a l’Art Gallery d’Ontario dies més tard de la mort del cantant per retre-li aquest homenatge.

