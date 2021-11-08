

There’s a lady who’s sure

All that glitters is gold

And she’s buying a stairway to heaven

When she gets there she knows

If the stores are all closed

With a word she can get what she came for



Oh oh oh oh and she’s buying a stairway to heaven



There’s a sign on the wall

But she wants to be sure

‘Cause you know sometimes words have two meanings

In a tree by the brook

There’s a songbird who sings

Sometimes all of our thoughts are misgiving



Ooh, it makes me wonder

Ooh, it makes me wonder



There’s a feeling I get

When I look to the west

And my spirit is crying for leaving

In my thoughts I have seen

Rings of smoke through the trees

And the voices of those who stand looking



Ooh, it makes me wonder

Ooh, it really makes me wonder



And it’s whispered that soon, If we all call the tune

Then the piper will lead us to reason

And a new day will dawn

For those who stand long

And the forests will echo with laughter



If there’s a bustle in your hedgerow

Don’t be alarmed now

It’s just a spring clean for the May queen

Yes, there are two paths you can go by

But in the long run

There’s still time to change the road you’re on



And it makes me wonder



Your head is humming and it won’t go

In case you don’t know

The piper’s calling you to join him

Dear lady, can you hear the wind blow

And did you know

Your stairway lies on the whispering wind



And as we wind on down the road

Our shadows taller than our soul

There walks a lady we all know

Who shines white light and wants to show

How everything still turns to gold

And if you listen very hard

The tune will come to you at last

When all are one and one is all

To be a rock and not to roll



And she’s buying the stairway to heaven





Foto: Facebook Led Zeppelin