Benjamin Earl King va néixer el 28 de setembre de 1938 i va morir el 30 d’abril de 2015. A finals dels cinquanta, va formar part de The Drifters, amb èxits com There Goes My Baby o Save the Last Dance for Me. El recordem, cantant i ballant la cançó que durant dècades es va posicionar als rànquings dels temes més escoltats: Stand by Me.







When the night has come

And the land is dark

And the moon is the only light we’ll see

No I won’t be afraid

Oh, I won’t be afraid

Just as long as you stand, stand by me



So darling, darling

Stand by me, oh stand by me

Oh stand, stand by me

Stand by me



If the sky that we look upon

Should tumble and fall

Or the mountain should crumble to the sea

I won’t cry, I won’t cry

No, I won’t shed a tear

Just as long as you stand, stand by me



And darling, darling

Stand by me, oh stand by me

Oh stand now, stand by me

Stand by me



So darling, darling

Stand by me, oh stand by me

Oh stand now, stand by me, stand by me

Whenever you’re in trouble won’t you stand by me

Oh stand by me, won’t you stand now, oh, stand

Stand by me



Des de Nova Orleans i Holanda fins a Brazil i el Congo, el món s’uneix per interpretar la cançó:

