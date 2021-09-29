Seccions
El piano

Stand by Me

Recordem Ben E. King escoltant-ne la seva cançó més coneguda

Ben E. King & Mike Stoller & Jerry Leiber
Benjamin Earl King va néixer el 28 de setembre de 1938 i va morir el 30 d’abril de 2015. A finals dels cinquanta, va formar part de The Drifters, amb èxits com There Goes My Baby o Save the Last Dance for Me. El recordem, cantant i ballant la cançó que durant dècades es va posicionar als rànquings dels temes més escoltats: Stand by Me


When the night has come
And the land is dark
And the moon is the only light we’ll see
No I won’t be afraid
Oh, I won’t be afraid
Just as long as you stand, stand by me

So darling, darling
Stand by me, oh stand by me
Oh stand, stand by me
Stand by me

If the sky that we look upon
Should tumble and fall
Or the mountain should crumble to the sea
I won’t cry, I won’t cry
No, I won’t shed a tear
Just as long as you stand, stand by me

And darling, darling
Stand by me, oh stand by me
Oh stand now, stand by me
Stand by me

So darling, darling
Stand by me, oh stand by me
Oh stand now, stand by me, stand by me
Whenever you’re in trouble won’t you stand by me
Oh stand by me, won’t you stand now, oh, stand
Stand by me

Des de Nova Orleans i Holanda fins a Brazil i el Congo, el món s’uneix per interpretar la cançó:

