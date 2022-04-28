

Didn’t know what time it was the lights were low

I leaned back on my radio

Some cat was layin’ down some rock ‘n’ roll ‘lotta soul,

He said



Then the loud sound did seem to fade

Came back like a slow voice on a wave of phase

That weren’t no D.J. that was hazy cosmic jive



There’s a starman waiting in the sky

He’d like to come and meet us

But he thinks he’d blow our minds

There’s a starman waiting in the sky

He’s told us not to blow it

‘Cause he knows it’s all worthwhile

He told me:

Let the children lose it

Let the children use it

Let all the children boogie



I had to phone someone so I picked on you

Hey, that’s far out so you heard him too!

Switch on the TV

We may pick him up on channel two



Look out your window I can see his light

If we can sparkle he may land tonight

Don’t tell your poppa or he’ll get us locked up in fright



There’s a starman waiting in the sky

He’d like to come and meet us

But he thinks he’d blow our minds

There’s a starman waiting in the sky

He’s told us not to blow it

‘Cause he knows it’s all worthwhile

He told me:

Let the children lose it

Let the children use it

Let all the children boogie



La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la



Foto: Facebook David Bowie