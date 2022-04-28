Catorze
Starman
David Bowie


Didn’t know what time it was the lights were low
I leaned back on my radio
Some cat was layin’ down some rock ‘n’ roll ‘lotta soul,
He said

Then the loud sound did seem to fade
Came back like a slow voice on a wave of phase
That weren’t no D.J. that was hazy cosmic jive

There’s a starman waiting in the sky
He’d like to come and meet us
But he thinks he’d blow our minds
There’s a starman waiting in the sky
He’s told us not to blow it
‘Cause he knows it’s all worthwhile
He told me:
Let the children lose it
Let the children use it
Let all the children boogie

I had to phone someone so I picked on you
Hey, that’s far out so you heard him too!
Switch on the TV
We may pick him up on channel two

Look out your window I can see his light
If we can sparkle he may land tonight
Don’t tell your poppa or he’ll get us locked up in fright

There’s a starman waiting in the sky
He’d like to come and meet us
But he thinks he’d blow our minds
There’s a starman waiting in the sky
He’s told us not to blow it
‘Cause he knows it’s all worthwhile
He told me:
Let the children lose it
Let the children use it
Let all the children boogie

La, la, la, la, la, la, la, la

Foto: Facebook David Bowie

Cançó David Bowie Música

Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram
Torno a ser jo
Nova cançó de s’amor perdut
Montserrat
Boig per tu
Mercè

Nou comentari

El piano

Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Torno a ser jo

A la fi tornaré a mi,/ només l’ànima sap tot el que patim
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Starman

He'd like to come and meet us/ But he thinks he'd blow our minds
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Nova cançó de s’amor perdut

Noves mans trobaran/ secrets al teu cos
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Everybody Hurts

Sometimes everything is wrong

Passadís

Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Necessito estar sola

14 il·lustracions que busquen la pau d'estar amb un mateix
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

La llibertat de Delacroix

14 obres del pintor francès més emblemàtic del Romanticisme
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Empordà universal

La Fundació Vila Casas omple el Museu Can Mario de l'obra d'artistes locals
bonpon511
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

La parella conjuntada

14 fotografies en què un matrimoni japonès juga a combinar la seva roba
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram

Comparteix