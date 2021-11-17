

If you start me up

If you start me up I’ll never stop

If you start me up

If you start me up I’ll never stop



I’ve been running hot

You got me ticking gonna blow my top

If you start me up

If you start me up I’ll never stop



You make a grown man cry

You make a grown man cry

You make a grown man cry

Spread out the oil, the gasoline

I walk smooth, ride in a mean, mean machine

Start it up



If you start it up

Kick on the starter give it all you got,

you got, you got

I can’t compete with the riders in the other heats

If you rough it up

If you like it you can slide it up, slide it up, slide it up, slide it up



Don’t make a grown man cry

Don’t make a grown man cry

Don’t make a grown man cry

My eyes dilate, my lips go green

My hands are greasy

She’s a mean, mean machine

Start it up



If start me up

Give it all you got,

You got to never, never, never stop



You make a grown man cry

You make a grown man cry

You make a grown man cry

Ride like the wind at double speed

I’ll take you places that you’ve never, never seen



Start it up

Love the day when we will never stop, never stop

Never, never, never stop

Tough me up

Never stop, never stop,

You, you, you make a grown man cry

You, you make a dead man cum

You, you make a dead man cum



