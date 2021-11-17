Seccions
El piano

Start Me Up

I'll take you places that you've never, never seen

The Rolling Stones
Música, The Rolling Stones


If you start me up
If you start me up I’ll never stop
If you start me up
If you start me up I’ll never stop

I’ve been running hot
You got me ticking gonna blow my top
If you start me up
If you start me up I’ll never stop

You make a grown man cry
You make a grown man cry
You make a grown man cry
Spread out the oil, the gasoline
I walk smooth, ride in a mean, mean machine
Start it up

If you start it up
Kick on the starter give it all you got,
you got, you got
I can’t compete with the riders in the other heats
If you rough it up
If you like it you can slide it up, slide it up, slide it up, slide it up
 
Don’t make a grown man cry
Don’t make a grown man cry
Don’t make a grown man cry
My eyes dilate, my lips go green
My hands are greasy
She’s a mean, mean machine
Start it up

If start me up
Give it all you got,
You got to never, never, never stop

You make a grown man cry
You make a grown man cry
You make a grown man cry
Ride like the wind at double speed
I’ll take you places that you’ve never, never seen

Start it up
Love the day when we will never stop, never stop
Never, never, never stop
Tough me up
Never stop, never stop,
You, you, you make a grown man cry
You, you make a dead man cum
You, you make a dead man cum

El piano
