

Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk

I’m a woman’s man: no time to talk

Music loud and women warm, I’ve been kicked around

Since I was born



And now it’s all right, it’s okay

And you may look the other way

We can try to understand

The New York Times’ effect on man



Whether you’re a brother or whether you’re a mother

You’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive

Feel the city breakin’ and everybody shakin’

And we’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive



Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive



Well now, I get low and I get high

And if I can’t get either, I really try

Got the wings of heaven on my shoes

I’m a dancin’ man and I just can’t lose



You know it’s all right, it’s okay

I’ll live to see another day

We can try to understand

The New York Times’ effect on man



Whether you’re a brother or whether you’re a mother

You’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive

Feel the city breakin’ and everybody shakin’

And we’re stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive



Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ alive



Life goin’ nowhere, somebody help me

Somebody help me, yeah

Life goin’ nowhere, somebody help me

Somebody help me, yeah, I’m stayin’ alive



Life goin’ nowhere, somebody help me

Somebody help me, yeah

Life goin’ nowhere, somebody help me, yeah

I’m stayin’ alive



Life goin’ nowhere, somebody help me

Somebody help me, yeah

Life goin’ nowhere, somebody help me, yeah

I’m stayin’ alive



Life goin’ nowhere, somebody help me

Somebody help me, yeah

Life goin’ nowhere, somebody help me, yeah

I’m stayin’ alive



Life goin’ nowhere, somebody help me

Somebody help me, yeah

Life goin’ nowhere, somebody help me, yeah

I’m stayin’ alive



