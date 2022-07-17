Strange Fruit va ser escrita el 1939 per Abel Meeropol a partir d’un poema seu que denunciava els linxaments de què eren víctimes els negres als estats del sud dels Estats Units. La “fruita estranya” a què es refereix són els cossos dels homes assassinats i penjats als arbres. La cançó, enregistrada i popularitzada per Billie Holiday (Baltimore, 7 d’abril del 1915 – Nova York, 17 de juliol del 1959) i posteriorment per molts altres artistes, va ser considerada una “declaració de guerra” i un dels iniciadors del moviment pels drets civils als Estats Units.







Southern trees bear a strange fruit

Blood on the leaves and blood at the root

Black bodies swingin’ in the Southern breeze

Strange fruit hangin’ from the poplar trees



Pastoral scene of the gallant South

The bulgin’ eyes and the twisted mouth

Scent of magnolias sweet and fresh

Then the sudden smell of burnin’ flesh



Here is a fruit for the crows to pluck

For the rain to gather

For the wind to suck

For the sun to rot

For the tree to drop

Here is a strange and bitter crop







