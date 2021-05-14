Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

Strangers in the Night

And ever since that night/ We've been together/ Lovers at first sight/ In love forever

Avo Uvezian & Charles Singleton & Eddie Snyder
Arxivat a: Frank Sinatra, El piano

Frank Sinatra va néixer el 12 de desembre del 1915 a Nova Jersey i va morir el 14 de maig de 1998 a Los Ángeles.  


Strangers in the night
Exchanging glances
Wondering in the night
What were the chances
We’d be sharing love
Before the night was through?

Something in your eyes
Was so exciting
Something in your smile
Was so inviting
Something in my heart told me
I must, I must have you
 
Strangers in the night, two lonely people
We were strangers in the night
Up to the moment when we said our first hellow
Little did we know
Love was just a glance away
A warm embracing dance away

And ever since that night
We’ve been together
Lovers at first sight
In love forever
It turned out so right
For strangers in the night
 

Foto: www.gentside.com





Dins d’aquest iglú

Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head

El sitio de mi recreo

Sota una estrella

Si et quedes amb mi

Vols ser el primer a rebre el contingut cultural de Catorze? Clica aquí

Comentaris

    Josep Sabate Maig 14, 2021 4:34 pm
    Realment era la veu i una veu extraordinària ¡¡¡¡¡
    Respon

Nou comentari

El piano
Strangers in the Night
And ever since that night/ We've been together/ Lovers at first sight/ In love forever
Isn't She Lovely?
Un futur per als músics joves
Tots els colors del blau
Més entrades...
Passadís
Vistes de l'exposició "En temps real. La Col·lecció Rafael Tous d’art conceptual". Foto: Miquel Coll
El regal de Rafael Tous al Macba
El museu exposa bona part de les obres donades pel mecenes i col·leccionista
Eugènia Balcells, "Supermercat", 1976. 10 tires 250x28 cm c/u. Materials diversos.
L'expressió d'un col·leccionista
Les estovalles de Juan Gris
El bon pare i la no tan bona mare
Més entrades...