Frank Sinatra va néixer el 12 de desembre del 1915 a Nova Jersey i va morir el 14 de maig de 1998 a Los Ángeles.
Strangers in the night
Exchanging glances
Wondering in the night
What were the chances
We’d be sharing love
Before the night was through?
Something in your eyes
Was so exciting
Something in your smile
Was so inviting
Something in my heart told me
I must, I must have you
Strangers in the night, two lonely people
We were strangers in the night
Up to the moment when we said our first hellow
Little did we know
Love was just a glance away
A warm embracing dance away
And ever since that night
We’ve been together
Lovers at first sight
In love forever
It turned out so right
For strangers in the night
Foto: www.gentside.com
