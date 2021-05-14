Frank Sinatra va néixer el 12 de desembre del 1915 a Nova Jersey i va morir el 14 de maig de 1998 a Los Ángeles.







Strangers in the night

Exchanging glances

Wondering in the night

What were the chances

We’d be sharing love

Before the night was through?



Something in your eyes

Was so exciting

Something in your smile

Was so inviting

Something in my heart told me

I must, I must have you



Strangers in the night, two lonely people

We were strangers in the night

Up to the moment when we said our first hellow

Little did we know

Love was just a glance away

A warm embracing dance away



And ever since that night

We’ve been together

Lovers at first sight

In love forever

It turned out so right

For strangers in the night



Foto: www.gentside.com









