El guitarrista, cantant i compositor anglès Eric Clapton va néixer a Ripley (Anglaterra) el 30 de març del 1945. Escoltem la cançó que va dedicar al seu fill Conor, que va morir als 4 anys en caure d’un gratacels de Manhattan.







Would you know my name

If I saw you in heaven?

Would it be the same

If I saw you in heaven?



I must be strong

And carry on

‘Cause I know I don’t belong

Here in heaven



Would you hold my hand

If I saw you in heaven?

Would you help me stand

If I saw you in heaven?



I’ll find my way

Through night and day

‘Cause I know I just can’t stay

Here in heaven



Time can bring you down

Time can bend your knees

Time can break your heart

Have you begging please, begging please



Beyond the door

There’s peace I’m sure

And I know there’ll be no more

Tears in heaven



Would you know my name

If I saw you in heaven?

Would you be the same

If I saw you in heaven?



I must be strong

And carry on

‘Cause I know I don’t belong

Here in heaven

