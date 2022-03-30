Catorze
Tears In Heaven
Eric Clapton

El guitarrista, cantant i compositor anglès Eric Clapton va néixer a Ripley (Anglaterra) el 30 de març del 1945. Escoltem la cançó que va dedicar al seu fill Conor, que va morir als 4 anys en caure d’un gratacels de Manhattan.


Would you know my name
If I saw you in heaven?
Would it be the same
If I saw you in heaven?
 
I must be strong
And carry on
‘Cause I know I don’t belong
Here in heaven
 
Would you hold my hand
If I saw you in heaven?
Would you help me stand
If I saw you in heaven?
 
I’ll find my way
Through night and day
‘Cause I know I just can’t stay
Here in heaven
 
Time can bring you down
Time can bend your knees
Time can break your heart
Have you begging please, begging please
 
Beyond the door
There’s peace I’m sure
And I know there’ll be no more
Tears in heaven
 
Would you know my name
If I saw you in heaven?
Would you be the same
If I saw you in heaven?
 
I must be strong
And carry on
‘Cause I know I don’t belong
Here in heaven
 

Foto: Pinterest

Tastant la solitud

Comentaris

  1. Icona del comentari de: Yolanda Yoli a març 30, 2017 | 15:07
    Yolanda Yoli març 30, 2017 | 15:07
    Per que ha perdut al seu germa i amic, Ahir S'en va anar, ja no patira els dolors del cancer malait. Espero que ara descansi.
    32
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Yolanda Yoli a març 30, 2017 | 15:07 1
    Respon
  2. Icona del comentari de: Imma Vila a març 30, 2017 | 21:26
    Imma Vila març 30, 2017 | 21:26
    Les Llagrimes del Cel estan plenes d'Amor...Sempre em fa plorar aquesta canço...jo tambe vaig perdre al meu fill Ignasi...
    21
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Imma Vila a març 30, 2017 | 21:26 0
    Respon
  3. Icona del comentari de: Margalida a març 30, 2017 | 22:37
    Margalida març 30, 2017 | 22:37
    Per els que seguim estimant a qui no están devora noltros però si dins el nostro cor... sigui humà o animal.
    15
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Margalida a març 30, 2017 | 22:37 1
    Respon
  4. Icona del comentari de: Anònimmarta cairol a març 30, 2017 | 22:39
    Anònimmarta cairol març 30, 2017 | 22:39
    Nomes de un dolor molt grant, pot sorti una canco tant bonica , pel ignasi i per tants nens inocents , ya que es el millo que ya
    17
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Anònimmarta cairol a març 30, 2017 | 22:39 1
    Respon
  5. Icona del comentari de: Burkineta a març 31, 2017 | 00:00
    Burkineta març 31, 2017 | 00:00
    La nit mai es fosca perque hi han tots els nostres estels brillant.....per tú Laura
    9
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Burkineta a març 31, 2017 | 00:00 0
    Respon
  6. Icona del comentari de: Mcpatle a març 31, 2017 | 00:10
    Mcpatle març 31, 2017 | 00:10
    Gran missatge d'amor... A mi també em fa plorar aquesta cançó. Una abraçada plena d'amor....
    9
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Mcpatle a març 31, 2017 | 00:10 0
    Respon
  7. Icona del comentari de: vipabo a abril 01, 2017 | 12:44
    vipabo abril 01, 2017 | 12:44
    Malavella de tema
    3
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: vipabo a abril 01, 2017 | 12:44 0
    Respon
  8. Icona del comentari de: Anònim a abril 01, 2017 | 16:37
    Anònim abril 01, 2017 | 16:37
    la teva magia i energía em fa tirar endavant valenta, per tu Jan , gracies Jan per está aprop, la teva llum em guía....., Ets el meu estel que brilla intensament i m acompanya....T estimo.
    6
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Anònim a abril 01, 2017 | 16:37 0
    Respon
  9. Icona del comentari de: Igres a abril 01, 2017 | 21:27
    Igres abril 01, 2017 | 21:27
    Dedicat al meu fill Sergi i a tots els angelets que segur són amb ell. Sempre amb mi.
    9
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Igres a abril 01, 2017 | 21:27 1
    Respon
  10. Icona del comentari de: Marcel Illescas a abril 05, 2019 | 09:33
    Marcel Illescas abril 05, 2019 | 09:33
    Va per tú , estimada germana Isabel ! Sempre seràs immortal, perquè vius dins nostre ♡
    5
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Marcel Illescas a abril 05, 2019 | 09:33 0
    Respon
  11. Icona del comentari de: Anònim a març 30, 2020 | 09:12
    Anònim març 30, 2020 | 09:12
    Dedicat als meus pares, que segur que estan al cel, em cauen les llagrimes mentre estic escrivint, es una canço que sempre em trau llagrimes d'emocio que eixen del fons de l'anima, Eric ens trasllada el seu sentiment de dol fins al nostre cor, un bes molt fort per a Eric i els meus Pares.
    4
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Anònim a març 30, 2020 | 09:12 0
    Respon
  12. Icona del comentari de: Anònim a març 30, 2020 | 15:11
    Anònim març 30, 2020 | 15:11
    L'Iban te la va dedicar. Jo no la coneixia. Hope to see you, hope you know us in Heaven. Love you always
    1
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Anònim a març 30, 2020 | 15:11 0
    Respon
  13. Icona del comentari de: Anònim a març 31, 2022 | 10:49
    Anònim març 31, 2022 | 10:49
    Sentiments a flor de pell!
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Anònim a març 31, 2022 | 10:49
    Respon

