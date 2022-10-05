La diferència entre el nombre de cançons que s’han dedicat a l’amor i a l’amistat és abismalment favorable a les primeres. Això –a banda d’explicar unes quantes coses sobre la humanitat– no vol dir que no s’hagin fet grans cançons sobre l’amistat. Lennon i McCartney, per exemple, amb una mica d’ajuda dels amics se’n van sortir fins i tot de fer-li una cançó a Ringo; i Jagger i Richards, asseguts a les escales d’un portal de Manhattan, s’estimaven més esperar un amic que no una senyora; o això deien.
Amb permís dels quatre grans, però, al VOSC hem escollit You’ve Got a Friend, la cançó que Carole King va composar el 1971. King va publicar-la dins el seu àlbum Tapestry, i, gairebé alhora, James Taylor la va incloure també en el seu Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon. Nosaltres, amb permís de la senyora King (i de l’espantaocells, si cal), hem triat la versió de Taylor.
Bé… ens ho he repensat i, com que la cançó de Taylor té un final una mica abrupte, hem decidit subtitular també la interpretació de l’autora.
Quan estàs trista i tens problemes
I necessites amor i afecte
I res de res no surt bé
Tanca els ulls i pensa en mi
I aviat seré allà
Per il·luminar-te fins la nit més fosca
Només digues el meu nom
I ja saps que tant fa on estigui
Vindré corrent a trobar-te de nou
Primavera, hivern, tardor o estiu
Només cal que em cridis
I seré allà
Tens un amic
Si el cel damunt teu s’enfosqueix i s’omple de núvols
I el vell vent del nord comença a bufar
No t’espantis i crida ben fort el meu nom
Aviat em sentiràs trucant a la porta
Només digues el meu nom
I ja saps que tant fa on estigui
Vindré corrent, corrent, sí, sí, a trobar-te de nou
Primavera, hivern, tardor o estiu
Només cal que em cridis
I seré allà, i tant que hi seré
I ara, oi que és bo saber que tens un amic
Quan la gent pot ser tan freda?
Et fan mal i després t’abandonen
I si els deixes et roben l’ànima
Oh, no els deixis pas
Només digues el meu nom
I ja saps que tant fa on estigui
Vindré corrent, corrent, sí, sí, a trobar-te de nou
Primavera, hivern, tardor o estiu
Només cal que em cridis
I seré allà, i tant que hi seré
Tens un amic
Tens un amic
Oi que és bo saber que tens un amic?
Oi que és bo?
Oi que és bo?
Oi que és bo saber que tens un amic?
Oh sí, ara
Oh, tens un amic
Foto: niko si
Versió original
You’ve Got a Friend
When you’re down and troubled
And you need some love and care,
And nothing, nothing is going right
Close your eyes and think of me
And soon I will be there
To brighten up even your darkest night
You just call out my name
And you know wherever I am
I’ll come running to see you again
Winter, spring, summer or fall
All you have to do is call
And I’ll be there
You’ve got a friend
If the sky above you grows dark and full of clouds
And that old north wind begins to blow
Keep your head together and call my name out loud
Soon you’ll hear me knocking at your door
You just call out my name
And you know wherever I am
I’ll come running, running, yeah, yeah, to see you again
Winter, spring, summer or fall
All you have to do is call
And I’ll be there, yes I will.
Now, ain’t it good to know that you’ve got a friend
When people can be so cold?
They’ll hurt you, yes, and desert you
And take your soul if you let them,
Oh, but don’t you let them
You just call out my name
And you know wherever I am
I’ll come running, running, yeah, yeah, to see you again
Winter, spring, summer or fall
All you have to do is call
And I’ll be there, yes I will.
You’ve got a friend
You’ve got a friend
Ain’t it good to know, you’ve got a friend?
Ain’t it good to know?
Ain’t it good to know?
Ain’t it good to know, you’ve got a friend?
Oh yeah, now
Oh, you’ve got a friend
Carole King (1971)
L’adaptació en català d’aquesta cançó feta pel grup Gossos es va fer servir en un esplèndid anunci de la Marató de TV3 del 2006:
Marina Rossell en va fer aquesta versió.