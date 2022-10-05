La diferència entre el nombre de cançons que s’han dedicat a l’amor i a l’amistat és abismalment favorable a les primeres. Això –a banda d’explicar unes quantes coses sobre la humanitat– no vol dir que no s’hagin fet grans cançons sobre l’amistat. Lennon i McCartney, per exemple, amb una mica d’ajuda dels amics se’n van sortir fins i tot de fer-li una cançó a Ringo; i Jagger i Richards, asseguts a les escales d’un portal de Manhattan, s’estimaven més esperar un amic que no una senyora; o això deien.



Amb permís dels quatre grans, però, al VOSC hem escollit You’ve Got a Friend, la cançó que Carole King va composar el 1971. King va publicar-la dins el seu àlbum Tapestry, i, gairebé alhora, James Taylor la va incloure també en el seu Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon. Nosaltres, amb permís de la senyora King (i de l’espantaocells, si cal), hem triat la versió de Taylor.





Bé… ens ho he repensat i, com que la cançó de Taylor té un final una mica abrupte, hem decidit subtitular també la interpretació de l’autora.





Quan estàs trista i tens problemes

I necessites amor i afecte

I res de res no surt bé

Tanca els ulls i pensa en mi

I aviat seré allà

Per il·luminar-te fins la nit més fosca



Només digues el meu nom

I ja saps que tant fa on estigui

Vindré corrent a trobar-te de nou

Primavera, hivern, tardor o estiu

Només cal que em cridis

I seré allà

Tens un amic



Si el cel damunt teu s’enfosqueix i s’omple de núvols

I el vell vent del nord comença a bufar

No t’espantis i crida ben fort el meu nom

Aviat em sentiràs trucant a la porta



Només digues el meu nom

I ja saps que tant fa on estigui

Vindré corrent, corrent, sí, sí, a trobar-te de nou

Primavera, hivern, tardor o estiu

Només cal que em cridis

I seré allà, i tant que hi seré



I ara, oi que és bo saber que tens un amic

Quan la gent pot ser tan freda?

Et fan mal i després t’abandonen

I si els deixes et roben l’ànima

Oh, no els deixis pas



Només digues el meu nom

I ja saps que tant fa on estigui

Vindré corrent, corrent, sí, sí, a trobar-te de nou

Primavera, hivern, tardor o estiu

Només cal que em cridis

I seré allà, i tant que hi seré

Tens un amic

Tens un amic



Oi que és bo saber que tens un amic?

Oi que és bo?

Oi que és bo?

Oi que és bo saber que tens un amic?



Oh sí, ara

Oh, tens un amic



Versió original



You’ve Got a Friend



When you’re down and troubled

And you need some love and care,

And nothing, nothing is going right

Close your eyes and think of me

And soon I will be there

To brighten up even your darkest night



You just call out my name

And you know wherever I am

I’ll come running to see you again

Winter, spring, summer or fall

All you have to do is call

And I’ll be there

You’ve got a friend



If the sky above you grows dark and full of clouds

And that old north wind begins to blow

Keep your head together and call my name out loud

Soon you’ll hear me knocking at your door



You just call out my name

And you know wherever I am

I’ll come running, running, yeah, yeah, to see you again

Winter, spring, summer or fall

All you have to do is call

And I’ll be there, yes I will.



Now, ain’t it good to know that you’ve got a friend

When people can be so cold?

They’ll hurt you, yes, and desert you

And take your soul if you let them,

Oh, but don’t you let them



You just call out my name

And you know wherever I am

I’ll come running, running, yeah, yeah, to see you again

Winter, spring, summer or fall

All you have to do is call

And I’ll be there, yes I will.

You’ve got a friend

You’ve got a friend



Ain’t it good to know, you’ve got a friend?

Ain’t it good to know?

Ain’t it good to know?

Ain’t it good to know, you’ve got a friend?



Oh yeah, now

Oh, you’ve got a friend



Carole King (1971)





L’adaptació en català d’aquesta cançó feta pel grup Gossos es va fer servir en un esplèndid anunci de la Marató de TV3 del 2006:





Marina Rossell en va fer aquesta versió.

