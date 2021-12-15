Frank Sinatra va néixer el 12 de desembre del 1915 a Nova Jersey i va morir el 14 de maig de 1998 a Los Angeles. Recordem “La Veu” escoltant That’s Life, escrita per Dean Kay i Kelly Gordon, tal com la va interpretar per a l’especial televisiu A Man and his Music l’any 1966 després que, un dia anant en cotxe, la sentís a la ràdio interpretada pel cantant O. C. Smith i volgués fer-ne una versió de totes totes.







Did you hear about it?

That’s life

That’s what all the people say

You’re riding high in April

Shot down in May

I know I’m gonna change that tune

When I’m back on top in June



I say that’s life

Funny as it may seem

Some people get their kicks

Stompin’ on your dreams

But I don’t let it, let it get me down

‘Cause this ol’ world it keeps going around



I’ve been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate

A poet, a pawn, and a king

I’ve been up and down and over and out

And I know one thing

Each time I find myself flat on my face

I pick myself up and get back in the race



That’s life

I tell you I can’t deny it

I thought of quitting, baby

But my heart just won’t buy it

And if I didn’t think it was worth a single try

I’d jump right on a big bird and then I’d fly



I’ve been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate

A poet, a pawn, and a king

I’ve been up and down and over and out

But I know one thing

Each time I find myself laying flat on my face

I pick myself up and get back in the race



That’s life

That’s life and I can’t deny it

Many times I thought of quitting baby

But my heart won’t buy it

But if there’s nothing shakin’ comes July

I’m gonna roll myself up in a big ball and die



