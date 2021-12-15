Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

That’s Life

That's what all the people say

Dean Kay & Kelly Gordon
Arxivat a: Dean Kay, Frank Sinatra, Kelly Gordon, El piano

Frank Sinatra va néixer el 12 de desembre del 1915 a Nova Jersey i va morir el 14 de maig de 1998 a Los Angeles. Recordem “La Veu” escoltant That’s Life, escrita per Dean Kay i Kelly Gordon, tal com la va interpretar per a l’especial televisiu A Man and his Music l’any 1966 després que, un dia anant en cotxe, la sentís a la ràdio interpretada pel cantant O. C. Smith i volgués fer-ne una versió de totes totes.


Did you hear about it?
That’s life
That’s what all the people say
You’re riding high in April
Shot down in May
I know I’m gonna change that tune
When I’m back on top in June

I say that’s life
Funny as it may seem
Some people get their kicks
Stompin’ on your dreams
But I don’t let it, let it get me down
‘Cause this ol’ world it keeps going around

I’ve been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate
A poet, a pawn, and a king
I’ve been up and down and over and out
And I know one thing
Each time I find myself flat on my face
I pick myself up and get back in the race

That’s life
I tell you I can’t deny it
I thought of quitting, baby
But my heart just won’t buy it
And if I didn’t think it was worth a single try
I’d jump right on a big bird and then I’d fly

I’ve been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate
A poet, a pawn, and a king
I’ve been up and down and over and out
But I know one thing
Each time I find myself laying flat on my face
I pick myself up and get back in the race

That’s life
That’s life and I can’t deny it
Many times I thought of quitting baby
But my heart won’t buy it
But if there’s nothing shakin’ comes July
I’m gonna roll myself up in a big ball and die

La nadala que Bowie no volia cantar

London Calling

Santa Lucía

Stayin’ Alive

El Leonard Cohen d’Enrique Morente

Nou comentari

El piano
La nadala que Bowie no volia cantar
Our finest gift we bring pa-rum-pum-pum-pum
London Calling
Santa Lucía
Stayin' Alive
Més entrades...
Passadís
Víctor Sunyol
El temps, hem dit, / ja nevarà damunt tots els relleus / que hem estimat
Munch, crit i cendres
ArticketBCN x Mariona Tolosa
Atracció per l'art
docnad via flickr
La carnalitat de Lucian Freud
Més entrades...