El músic i poeta Gil Scott-Heron va néixer a Chicago l’1 d’abril de 1949 i va morir a Nova York el 27 de maig de 2011. Se’l coneix principalment com a autor i intèrpret de spoken word (paraula parlada) i poesia jazz, amb arrels en el blues i el soul, i per la seva influència en el rap. Una de les seves peces més conegudes és The Revolution Will Not Be Televised, un poema-cançó que va prendre per títol un dels eslògans del moviment Black Power dels seixanta. Va ser publicada per primera vegada el 1970, però la versió més coneguda és la en va fer un any després pel disc Pieces of a man. L’escoltem.





You will not be able to stay home, brother

You will not be able to plug in, turn on and cop out

You will not be able to lose yourself on skag

And skip out for beer during commercials, because

The revolution will not be televised

The revolution will not be televised

The revolution will not be brought to you

By Xerox in four parts without commercial interruptions

The revolution will not show you pictures of Nixon blowing a bugle

And leading a charge by John Mitchell, General Abrams, and Spiro Agnew

To eat hog maws confiscated from a Harlem sanctuary

The revolution will not be televised

The revolution will not be brought to you by the Schaefer Award Theatre

And will not star Natalie Woods and Steve McQueen or Bullwinkle and Julia

The revolution will not give your mouth sex appeal

The revolution will not get rid of the nubs

The revolution will not make you look five pounds thinner, because

The revolution will not be televised, brother

There will be no pictures of you and Willie Mae

Pushing that shopping cart down the block on the dead run

Or trying to slide that color TV into a stolen ambulance

NBC will not be able predict the winner

At 8:32 on report from twenty-nine districts

The revolution will not be televised

There will be no pictures of pigs shooting down brothers on the instant replay

There will be no pictures of pigs shooting down brothers on the instant replay

There will be no pictures of Whitney Young

Being run out of Harlem on a rail with a brand new process

There will be no slow motion or still lifes of Roy Wilkins

Strolling through Watts in a red, black, and green liberation jumpsuit

That he has been saving for just the proper occasion

“Green Acres”, “Beverly Hillbillies”, and “Hooterville Junction”

Will no longer be so damn relevant

And women will not care if Dick finally got down with Jane

On “Search for Tomorrow”

Because black people will be in the street looking for a brighter day

The revolution will not be televised

There will be no highlights on the eleven o’clock news

And no pictures of hairy armed women liberationists

And Jackie Onassis blowing her nose

The theme song will not be written by Jim Webb or Francis Scott Keys

Nor sung by Glen Campbell, Tom Jones, Johnny Cash

Engelbert Humperdinck, or The Rare Earth

The revolution will not be televised

The revolution will not be right back

After a message about a white tornado

White lightning, or white people

You will not have to worry about a dove in your bedroom

The tiger in your tank, or the giant in your toilet bowl

The revolution will not go better with Coke

The revolution will not fight germs that may cause bad breath

The revolution will put you in the driver’s seat

The revolution will not be televised

Will not be televised

Will not be televised

Will not be televised

The revolution will be no re-run, brothers

The revolution will be live





La versió que en van fer en castellà els mexicans Molotov: