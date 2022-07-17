

Well it’s Saturday night

You’re all dressed up in blue

I been watching you awhile

Maybe you been watching me too

So somebody ran out

Left somebody’s heart in a mess

Well if you’re looking for love

Honey I’m tougher than the rest



Some girls they want a handsome Dan

Or some good-lookin’ Joe, on their arm

Some girls like a sweet-talkin’ Romeo

Well ‘round here baby

I learned you get what you can get

So if you’re rough enough for love

Honey I’m tougher than the rest



The road is dark

And it’s a thin thin line

But I want you to know I’ll walk it for you any time

Maybe your other boyfriends

Couldn’t pass the test

Well if you’re rough and ready for love

Honey I’m tougher than the rest



Well it ain’t no secret

I’ve been around a time or two

Well I don’t know baby maybe you’ve been around too

Well there’s another dance

All you gotta do is say yes

And if you’re rough and ready for love

Honey I’m tougher than the rest

If you’re rough enough for love

Baby I’m tougher than the rest

