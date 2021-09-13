Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

I Walk the Line

I find it very, very easy to be true

Johnny Cash
Arxivat a: I Walk the Line, Johnny Cash, El piano

Johnny Cash va néixer a Kingsland el 26 de febrer del 1932 i va morir a Nashville el 12 de setembre del 2003. Recordem el cantant i compositor estatunidenc de música country escoltant un dels seus èxits.


I keep a close watch on this heart of mine
I keep my eyes wide open all the time
I keep the ends out for the tie that binds
Because you’re mine, I walk the line
 
I find it very, very easy to be true
I find myself alone when each day’s through
Yes, I’ll admit that I’m a fool for you
Because you’re mine, I walk the line
 
As sure as night is dark and day is light
I keep you on my mind both day and night
And happiness I’ve known proves that it’s right
Because you’re mine, I walk the line
 
You’ve got a way to keep me on your side
You give me cause for love that I can’t hide
For you I know I’d even try to turn the tide
Because you’re mine, I walk the line
 
I keep a close watch on this heart of mine
I keep my eyes wide open all the time
I keep the ends out for the tie that binds
Because you’re mine, I walk the line
 

Foto: Facebook Johnny Cash

Amb la polla i amb l’ou

Las cuatro y diez

Wish You Were Here

Viure sense tu

Agafant l’horitzó

Nou comentari

El piano
La Mercè fa 150 anys
Descobrim qui tocarà als concerts organitzats per Estrella Damm a la festa major barcelonina
Amb la polla i amb l'ou
Las cuatro y diez
Dolor
Més entrades...
Passadís
Jordi Dauder
Llegim 14 reflexions de l'actor acompanyades d'una caricatura de Matías
Lola Anglada, l'art i el món turmentat
Depèn de com t'ho miris
Foto: Fabra i Coats – Fàbrica de Creació
L'art que viu a la Fabra i Coats
Més entrades...