Johnny Cash va néixer a Kingsland el 26 de febrer del 1932 i va morir a Nashville el 12 de setembre del 2003. Recordem el cantant i compositor estatunidenc de música country escoltant un dels seus èxits.







I keep a close watch on this heart of mine

I keep my eyes wide open all the time

I keep the ends out for the tie that binds

Because you’re mine, I walk the line



I find it very, very easy to be true

I find myself alone when each day’s through

Yes, I’ll admit that I’m a fool for you

Because you’re mine, I walk the line



As sure as night is dark and day is light

I keep you on my mind both day and night

And happiness I’ve known proves that it’s right

Because you’re mine, I walk the line



You’ve got a way to keep me on your side

You give me cause for love that I can’t hide

For you I know I’d even try to turn the tide

Because you’re mine, I walk the line



I keep a close watch on this heart of mine

I keep my eyes wide open all the time

I keep the ends out for the tie that binds

Because you’re mine, I walk the line

