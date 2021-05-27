Walking ‘round the room singing Stormy Weather

At Fifty Seven Mount Pleasant Street

Well it’s the same room, but everything’s different

You can fight the sleep, but not the dream

Things ain’t cookin’ in my kitchen

Strange affliction wash over me

Julius Caesar and the Roman Empire

Couldn’t conquer the blue sky

Well, there’s a small boat made of china

It’s going nowhere on the mantlepiece

Well, do I lie like a loungeroom lizard

Or do I sing like a bird released?

Everywhere you go, always take the weather with you

Everywhere you go, always take the weather

Everywhere you go, always take the weather with you

Everywhere you go, always take the weather, the weather with you

Everywhere you go, always take the weather with you

Everywhere you go, always take the weather

Everywhere you go, always take the weather with you

Everywhere you go, always take the weather, take the weather, the weather with you

Everywhere you go, always take the weather with you

Everywhere you go, always take the weather

Everywhere you go, always take the weather with you

Everywhere you go, always take the weather, take the weather, the weather with you



