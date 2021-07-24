Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

What a Wonderful World

I see skies of blue,/ And clouds of white

Bob Thiele & George David Weiss
Arxivat a: Cançó, Música, What a Wonderful World, El piano

Louis Armstrong va néixer el 4 d’agost del 1901 a Nova Orleans i va morir el 6 de juliol de 1971 a Coronoa (Estats Units). Recordem el carisma, el talent i la personalitat del cantant i trompetista de la millor manera: escoltant com ens descrivia el món.


I see trees of green,
red roses too.
I see them bloom,
for me and you.
And I think to myself,
what a wonderful world.

I see skies of blue,
And clouds of white.
The bright blessed day,
The dark sacred night.
And I think to myself,
What a wonderful world.

The colors of the rainbow,
So pretty in the sky.
Are also on the faces,
Of people going by,
I see friends shaking hands.
Saying, “How do you do?”
They’re really saying,
“I love you”.

I hear babies cry,
I watch them grow,
They’ll learn much more,
Than I’ll ever know.
And I think to myself,
What a wonderful world.

Yes, I think to myself,
What a wonderful world.

Oh yeah.
 

Tami

El pálido punto azul

Vull ser lliure

Fly Me to the Moon

Who Wants to Live Forever

The Show Must Go On

Nou comentari

El piano
What a Wonderful World
I see skies of blue,/ And clouds of white
Un ramito de violetas
El pálido punto azul
Vull ser lliure
Més entrades...
Passadís
Sorolla i la llum
Un recorregut per 14 pintures de l'artista valencià que mostren l'evolució de la seva obra
I el plaer de les dones?
La soledat segons Hopper
Les classes de ball de Degas
Més entrades...