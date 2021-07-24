Louis Armstrong va néixer el 4 d’agost del 1901 a Nova Orleans i va morir el 6 de juliol de 1971 a Coronoa (Estats Units). Recordem el carisma, el talent i la personalitat del cantant i trompetista de la millor manera: escoltant com ens descrivia el món.







I see trees of green,

red roses too.

I see them bloom,

for me and you.

And I think to myself,

what a wonderful world.



I see skies of blue,

And clouds of white.

The bright blessed day,

The dark sacred night.

And I think to myself,

What a wonderful world.



The colors of the rainbow,

So pretty in the sky.

Are also on the faces,

Of people going by,

I see friends shaking hands.

Saying, “How do you do?”

They’re really saying,

“I love you”.



I hear babies cry,

I watch them grow,

They’ll learn much more,

Than I’ll ever know.

And I think to myself,

What a wonderful world.



Yes, I think to myself,

What a wonderful world.



Oh yeah.

