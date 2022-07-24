El músic lleidatà Kelly Isaiah va guanyar el programa La Voz interpretant, amb aquesta força i carisma, el When We Were Young d’Adele. Kelly, que va arribar de Nigèria quan tenia 13 anys, és el cantant del grup de Ponent Koers, del qual també us n’ensenyem dos vídeos.







Everybody loves the things you do

From the way you talk

To the way you move



‘Cause everybody here is watching you

‘Cause you feel like home

You’re like a dream come true



But if by chance you’re here alone

Can I have a moment before I go?

‘Cause I’ve been by myself all night long

Hoping you’re someone I used to know



You look like a movie

You sound like a song

My God this reminds me

Of when we were young



Let me photograph you in this light

In case it is the last time

That we might be exactly like we were

Before we realized



We were scared of getting old

It made us restless

It was just like a movie

It was just like a song



It’s hard to win me back

Everything just takes me back

To when you were there

To when you were there



And a part of me keeps holding on

Just in case it hasn’t gone

‘Cause guess I still care

Do you still care?



Let me photograph you in this light

In case it is the last time

That we might be exactly like we were

Before we realized



We were scared of getting old

It made us restless

It was just like a movie

It was just like a song

When we were young



