El 18 de novembre de 1993, Nirvana, grup emblemàtic del grunge, van fer un concert acústic als estudis Sony Music de Nova York per al programa MTV Unplugged. L’actuació es va publicar com a disc en directe l’1 de novembre de 1994, set mesos després que Kurt Cobain, compositor i cantant del grup, se suïcidés.



Veiem un fragment d’aquella actuació en què van tocar Where Did You Sleep Last Night, una versió d’In the Pines (també anomenada My girl), una cançó tradicional dels Estats Units amb arrels als Apalatxes, i n’escoltem una altra de les versions més conegudes, la que va fer el cantant de folk i blues Lead Belly.







My girl, my girl, don’t lie to me

Tell me where did you sleep last night

In the pines, in the pines

Where the sun don’t ever shine

I would shiver the whole night through



My girl, my girl, where will you go

I’m going where the cold wind blows

In the pines, in the pines

Where the sun don’t ever shine

I would shiver the whole night through



Her husband, was a hard working man

Just about a mile from here

His head was found in a driving wheel

But his body never was found



My girl, my girl, don’t lie to me

Tell me where did you sleep last night

In the pines, in the pines

Where the sun don’t ever shine

I would shiver the whole night through



My girl, my girl, where will you go

I’m going where the cold wind blows

In the pines, in the pines

Where the sun don’t ever shine

I would shiver the whole night through



My girl, my girl, don’t lie to me

Tell me where did you sleep last night

In the pines, in the pines

Where the sun don’t ever shine

I would shiver the whole night through



My girl, my girl, where will you go

I’m going where the cold wind blows

In the pines, in the pines

The sun, shine

I would shiver the whole night through



