

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas

Just like the ones I used to know

Where those treetops glisten and children listen

To hear sleigh bells in the snow



I’m dreaming of a white Christmas

With every Christmas card I write

May your days be merry and bright

And may all your Christmases be White



