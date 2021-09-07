At first I was afraid,

I was petrified

Kept thinking I could never

live without you by my side



But then I spent so many nights

thinking how you did me wrong

And I grew strong

And I learned how to get along



And so you’re back

From outer space

I just walked in to find you here

with that sad look upon your face



I should have changed that stupid lock,

I should have made you leave your key

If I’d known for just one second

you’d be back to bother me



Go on now, go,

walk out the door

Just turn around now

‘Cause you’re not welcome anymore



Weren’t you the one

who tried to hurt me with goodbye

Do you think I’d crumble

Did you think I’d lay down and die?



Oh no, not I, I will survive

Oh, as long as I know

how to love,

I know I’ll stay alive



I’ve got all my life to live

And I’ve got all my love to give

and I’ll survive

I will survive, hey, hey



It took all the strength

I had not to fall apart

Kept trying hard to mend

the pieces of my broken heart



And I spent so many nights

just feeling sorry for myself

I used to cry

But now I hold my head up high



And you see me

Somebody new

I’m not that chained-up little person

and still in love with you



And so you felt like dropping in

and just expect me to be free

Well, now I’m saving all my lovin’

for someone who’s loving me



Go on now, go,

walk out the door

Just turn around now

‘Cause you’re not welcome anymore



Weren’t you the one

who tried to break me with goodbye

Do you think I’d crumble

Did you think I’d lay down and die?



Oh no, not I, I will survive

Oh, as long as

I know how to love,

I know I’ll stay alive



I’ve got all my life to live

And I’ve got all my love to give

and I’ll survive

I will survive



Go on now, go,

walk out the door

Just turn around now

‘Cause you’re not welcome anymore



Weren’t you the one

who tried to break me with goodbye

Do you think I’d crumble

Did you think I’d lay down and die?



Oh no, not I, I will survive

Oh, as long as I know how to love, I know I’ll stay alive

I’ve got all my life to live

And I’ve got all my love to give and I’ll survive

I will survive

I will survive







He d’aprendre a viure,

tornar a començar.

Viure en silenci,

ser invisible, no em farà avançar.



Després miro l’altra gent,

veig que em miren diferent.

Vull canviar,

és l’hora, m’he de despertar.



Vull ser feliç,

vull viure així,

assaborir cada segon;

vull compartir-lo i ser feliç.



Hi ha tantes coses per aprendre,

tants moments per disfrutar,

la vida sempre va sumant

el que tens i el que has donat.



Creieu-me,

ara viuré,

cada segon, sí,

mentre pugui ser aquí.



Ja he entès

que el meu destí és escollir.

I no em fa por, no.

He decidit: vull ser feliç.



Ara viuré, si em queda

una miqueta d’aire no penso defallir.

Tinc les ganes de guanyar,

tantes ganes de lluitar.



Seré feliç, seré feliç, per dins.



Mentre pugui ser aquí

no penso defallir.

Tinc ganes de lluitar,

seré feliç, seré feliç.



Puc triar plantar-me aquí,

sóc lliure d’escollir.

Equivocar-me em pot servir per anar

aprenent molt més.



Si segueixo el meu cor

no caldrà patir per res.

I a cada pas, seré feliç.

Seré feliç, seré feliç. Feliç.

