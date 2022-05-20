El cantant anglès Joe Cocker va néixer a Sheffield (Anglaterra) el 20 de maig del 1944 i va morir a Colorado el 22 de desembre del 2014. L’escoltem interpretant una cançó preciosa que va gravar i popularitzar als anys setanta.







You are so beautiful

To me

You are so beautiful

To me

Can’t you see

You’re everything I hoped for

You’re everything I need

You are so beautiful

To me



Such joy and happiness

You bring

Such joy and happiness

You bring

Like a dream

A guiding light that shines in the night

Heavens gift to me



You are so beautiful

To me



