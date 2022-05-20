El cantant anglès Joe Cocker va néixer a Sheffield (Anglaterra) el 20 de maig del 1944 i va morir a Colorado el 22 de desembre del 2014. L’escoltem interpretant una cançó preciosa que va gravar i popularitzar als anys setanta.
You are so beautiful
To me
You are so beautiful
To me
Can’t you see
You’re everything I hoped for
You’re everything I need
You are so beautiful
To me
Such joy and happiness
You bring
Such joy and happiness
You bring
Like a dream
A guiding light that shines in the night
Heavens gift to me
You are so beautiful
To me