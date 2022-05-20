Catorze
You Are So Beautiful
Billy Preston & Bruce Fisher

El cantant anglès Joe Cocker va néixer a Sheffield (Anglaterra) el 20 de maig del 1944 i va morir a Colorado el 22 de desembre del 2014. L’escoltem interpretant una cançó preciosa que va gravar i popularitzar als anys setanta.


You are so beautiful
To me
You are so beautiful
To me
Can’t you see
You’re everything I hoped for
You’re everything I need
You are so beautiful
To me

Such joy and happiness
You bring
Such joy and happiness
You bring
Like a dream
A guiding light that shines in the night
Heavens gift to me

You are so beautiful
To me

Billy Preston &amp; Bruce Fisher Cançó You Are So Beautiful

Le temps de vivre
De mi
Paranoid Android
No ho puc fer per tu
Something

Nou comentari

El piano

Comparteix

Le temps de vivre

tout est possible, tout est permis
Comparteix

Hi ha una llum que mai no s’apaga

Morir al teu costat/ és una manera tan divina de morir
Comparteix

Jessye Norman, la veu poderosa

Recordem la soprano veient-la interpretar un fragment de «Tristany i Isolda»
Comparteix

You Are So Beautiful

You're everything I hoped for/ You're everything I need

Passadís

Comparteix

El naïf del Duaner Rousseau

14 quadres mostren l'evolució del pintor francès
Equipo Crónica. Sense títol, 1972. Aquarel·la i guaix sobre teixit, 54 x 39 cm.
Comparteix

Tots van ser Picasso

Els Espais Volart exposen la col·lecció de 400 tapets decorats per artistes i escriptors en solidaritat amb el pintor
Comparteix

La Venus de Botticelli

14 obres d'un dels artistes més reconeguts del primer Renaixement
Comparteix

La soledat segons Hopper

14 obres de l'artista més representatiu de la pintura estatudinenca del segle XX

Comparteix