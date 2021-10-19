

It was a teenage wedding

And the old folks wished them well

You could see that Pierre did truly love

The Mademoiselle



And now the young Monsieur and Madame

Have rung the chapel bell

“c’est la vie” say the old folks

It goes to show you never can tell



They furnished off an apartment

With a two room Roebuck sale

The coolerator was crammed

With TV dinners and ginger ale



But when Pierre found work

The little money comin’ worked out well

“c’est la vie” say the old folks

It goes to show you never can tell



They had a Hi-Fi phono

Boy, did they let it blast

Seven hundred little records,

All rock, rhythm and jazz



But when the sun went down

The rapid tempo of the music fell

“c’est la vie” say the old folks

It goes to show you never can tell



They bought a souped-up jitney

‘twas a cherry red ’53

They drove it down to New Orleans

To celebrate their anniversary



It was there where Pierre was married

To the lovely Mademoiselle

c’est la vie say the old folks

It goes to show you never can tell

c’est la vie say the old folks

It goes to show you never can tell

c’est la vie say the old folks

It goes to show you never can tell

