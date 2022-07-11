Catorze
You Never Can Tell
Chuck Berry


It was a teenage wedding
And the old folks wished them well
You could see that Pierre did truly love
The Mademoiselle

And now the young Monsieur and Madame
Have rung the chapel bell
“c’est la vie” say the old folks
It goes to show you never can tell

They furnished off an apartment
With a two room Roebuck sale
The coolerator was crammed
With TV dinners and ginger ale

But when Pierre found work
The little money comin’ worked out well
“c’est la vie” say the old folks
It goes to show you never can tell

They had a Hi-Fi phono
Boy, did they let it blast
Seven hundred little records,
All rock, rhythm and jazz

But when the sun went down
The rapid tempo of the music fell
“c’est la vie” say the old folks
It goes to show you never can tell

They bought a souped-up jitney
‘twas a cherry red ’53
They drove it down to New Orleans
To celebrate their anniversary

It was there where Pierre was married
To the lovely Mademoiselle
c’est la vie say the old folks
It goes to show you never can tell
c’est la vie say the old folks
It goes to show you never can tell
c’est la vie say the old folks
It goes to show you never can tell

Bruce Sprinsgteen Cançó Cguck Berry Música

Brown Eyed Girl
My Oklahoma Home
Glory Days
Brown Eyed Girl
My Oklahoma Home

Nou comentari

Comparteix