Catorze
You Never Can Tell
Chuck Berry

Una de les escenes mítiques de Pulp Fiction és quan John Travolta i Uma Thurman ballen el clàssic de Chuck Berry, You Never Can Tell. Revivim aquest moment i veiem com, mentre es rodava, Quentin Tarantino, rere les càmeres, també es va deixar anar.


It was a teenage wedding
And the old folks wished them well
You could see that Pierre did truly love
The Mademoiselle

And now the young Monsieur and Madame
Have rung the chapel bell
“c’est la vie” say the old folks
It goes to show you never can tell

They furnished off an apartment
With a two room Roebuck sale
The coolerator was crammed
With TV dinners and ginger ale

But when Pierre found work
The little money comin’ worked out well
“c’est la vie” say the old folks
It goes to show you never can tell

They had a Hi-Fi phono
Boy, did they let it blast
Seven hundred little records,
All rock, rhythm and jazz

But when the sun went down
The rapid tempo of the music fell
“c’est la vie” say the old folks
It goes to show you never can tell

It had a teenage wedding
And the old folks wished them well
You could see that Pierre did truly love
The Mademoiselle

Cançó Chuck Berry Música Pulp Fiction

Alegria
Una estona de cel
Viure sense tu
Heroes
Aquesta nit

Comentaris

  1. Icona del comentari de: Anònim a octubre 20, 2020 | 19:28
    Anònim octubre 20, 2020 | 19:28
    Una de les millors escenes de la història del cine
    0
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Anònim a octubre 20, 2020 | 19:28 0
    Respon

Nou comentari

Comparteix

Icona de pantalla completa