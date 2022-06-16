Catorze
You’re the One That I Want
Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey & Michael Gibson


I got chills, they’re multiplying
And I’m losing control
‘Cause the power, you’re supplying
It’s electrifying

You better shape up, ‘cause I need a man
And my heart is set on you
You better shape up, you better understand
To my heart I must be true
Nothing left, nothing left for me to do

You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, the one that I need
Oh yes indeed

If you’re filled with affection
You’re too shy to convey
Meditate my direction
Feel your way

I better shape up, ‘cause you need a man
I need a man who can keep me satisfied
I better shape up, if I’m gonna prove
You better prove that my faith is justified
Are you sure? Yes, I’m sure down deep inside

You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, the one that I need
Oh yes indeed
You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, the one that I need
Oh yes indeed

You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, the one that I need
Oh yes indeed

You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey

You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, the one that I need
Oh yes indeed

