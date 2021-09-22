

If you want a lover,

I’ll do anything that you ask me to

If you want another kind of love,

I’ll wear a mask for you



If you want a partner,

Take my hand

Or if you want to strike me down in anger,

Here I stand, I’m your man



If you want a boxer,

I will step into the ring for you

And if you want a doctor,

I’ll examine precious every inch of you



If you want a driver, climb inside

Or if you want to take me for a ride,

You know you can

I’m your man



But the moon’s too bright

The chain’s too tight

The beast won’t go to sleep

I’ve been running through



All these promises to you

That I made and I could not keep

But a man never got a woman back,

Not by begging on his knees



Or I’d crawl to you baby

And I’d fall at your feet

And I’d howl at your beauty

Like a dog in heat



And I’d claw at your heart

And I’d tear at your sheet

I’d say please, please

I’m your man



And if you’ve got to sleep

A moment on the road, I will steer for you

And if you want to work the room alone,

I’ll disappear for you



If you want a father for your child,

Or only want to walk with me a while

Across the burning sand

I’m your man



Foto: Leonard Cohen