El piano

I’m Your Man

And if you want a doctor,/ I'll examine precious every inch of you

Leonard Cohen
If you want a lover,
I’ll do anything that you ask me to
If you want another kind of love,
I’ll wear a mask for you

If you want a partner,
Take my hand
Or if you want to strike me down in anger,
Here I stand, I’m your man

If you want a boxer,
I will step into the ring for you
And if you want a doctor,
I’ll examine precious every inch of you

If you want a driver, climb inside
Or if you want to take me for a ride,
You know you can
I’m your man

But the moon’s too bright
The chain’s too tight
The beast won’t go to sleep
I’ve been running through

All these promises to you
That I made and I could not keep
But a man never got a woman back,
Not by begging on his knees

Or I’d crawl to you baby
And I’d fall at your feet
And I’d howl at your beauty
Like a dog in heat

And I’d claw at your heart
And I’d tear at your sheet
I’d say please, please
I’m your man

And if you’ve got to sleep
A moment on the road, I will steer for you
And if you want to work the room alone,
I’ll disappear for you

If you want a father for your child,
Or only want to walk with me a while
Across the burning sand
I’m your man

But the moon’s too bright
The chain’s too tight
The beast won’t go to sleep
I’ve been running through

All these promises to you
That I made and I could not keep
But a man never got a woman back,
Not by begging on his knees

Or I’d crawl to you baby
And I’d fall at your feet
And I’d howl at your beauty
Like a dog in heat

And I’d claw at your heart
And I’d tear at your sheet
I’d say please, please
I’m your man

If you want a lover,
I’ll do anything that you ask me to
If you want another kind of love,
I’ll wear an old mask for you

If you want a partner,
Take my hand
Or if you want to strike me down in anger,
Here I stand, I’m your man
 

Foto: Leonard Cohen

