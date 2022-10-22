

It’s a little bit funny, this feeling inside

I’m not one of those who can easily hide,

I don’t have much money but boy, if I did

I’d buy a big house where we both could live



If I was a sculptor but then again, no

Or a man who makes potions in a traveling show

I know it’s not much but it’s the best I can do

My gift is my song

And this one’s for you



And you can tell everybody this is your song

It may be quite simple but now that it’s done

I hope you don’t mind

I hope you don’t mind

That I put down in words

How wonderful life is while you’re in the world



I sat on the roof and kicked up the moss

Well, a few of the verses, well, they’ve got me quite cross

But the sun’s been quite kind

While I wrote this song

It’s for people like you that

Keep it turned on



So excuse me forgetting

But these things, I do

You see, I’ve forgotten

If they’re green or they’re blue

Anyway, the thing is, what I really mean

Yours are the sweetest eyes I’ve ever seen



And you can tell everybody this is your song

It may be quite simple but

Now that it’s done

I hope you don’t mind

I hope you don’t mind

That I put down in words

How wonderful life is while you’re in the world



I hope you don’t mind

I hope you don’t mind

That I put down in words

How wonderful life is while you’re in the world



