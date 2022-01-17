La cantant irlandesa Dolores O’Riordan va néixer a Ballybricken el 6 de setembre de 1971. Va ser la líder del grup de rock alternatiu The Cranberries, conegut mundialment des dels anys 90 del segle XX. Va morir a 46 anys, de forma sobtada i per causes desconegudes a Londres mentre participava en una breu sessió de gravació el 15 de gener de 2018. La recordem escoltant-ne un dels èxits.







Another head hangs lowly

Child is slowly taken

And the violence caused such silence

Who are we mistaken



But you see it’s not me

It’s not my family

In your head, in your

Head they are fighting

With their tanks and their bombs

And their bombs and their guns

In your head,

In your head they are cryin’



In your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie

Hey, hey

What’s in your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie

Hey, hey, hey, oh



Another mother’s breakin’

Heart is taking over

When the violence causes silence

We must be mistaken



It’s the same old theme since nineteen-sixteen

In your head,

In your head they’re still fightin’

With their tanks and their bombs

And their bombs and their guns

In your head, in your head they are dyin’



In your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie

Hey, hey

What’s in your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie

