La cantant irlandesa Dolores O’Riordan va néixer a Ballybricken el 6 de setembre de 1971. Va ser la líder del grup de rock alternatiu The Cranberries, conegut mundialment des dels anys 90 del segle XX. Va morir a 46 anys, de forma sobtada i per causes desconegudes a Londres mentre participava en una breu sessió de gravació el 15 de gener de 2018. La recordem escoltant-ne un dels èxits.
Another head hangs lowly
Child is slowly taken
And the violence caused such silence
Who are we mistaken
But you see it’s not me
It’s not my family
In your head, in your
Head they are fighting
With their tanks and their bombs
And their bombs and their guns
In your head,
In your head they are cryin’
In your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie
Hey, hey
What’s in your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie
Hey, hey, hey, oh
Another mother’s breakin’
Heart is taking over
When the violence causes silence
We must be mistaken
It’s the same old theme since nineteen-sixteen
In your head,
In your head they’re still fightin’
With their tanks and their bombs
And their bombs and their guns
In your head, in your head they are dyin’
In your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie
Hey, hey
What’s in your head, in your head
Zombie, zombie, zombie
Foto: Facebook Dolores O’ Riordan