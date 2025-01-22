Adeu a Garth Hudson

Nascut a Ontario el 2 d'agost de 1937, Gart Hudson ha mort el 21 de gener del 2025 als 87 anys mentre dormia a la residència on vivia. Teclista del grup The Band, era l'últim membre d'aquesta mítica banda que estava viu. Escoltem com tocava It makes no difference al costat de la seva dona, la cantant i actriu Maud Hudson.

It makes no difference where I turn

I can't get over you and the flame still burns

It makes no diff'rence, night or day

The shadow never seems to fade away

And the sun don't shine anymore

And the rains fall down on my door

Now there's no love

As true as the love

That dies untold

But the clouds never hung so low before

It makes no difference how far I go

Like a scar the hurt will always show

It makes no diff'rence who I meet

They're just a face in the crowd

On a dead-end street

And the sun don't shine anymore

And the rains fall down on my door

These old love letters

Well, I just can't keep

'Cause like the gambler says

Read 'em and weep

And the dawn don't rescue me no more

Without your love I'm nothing at all

Like an empty hall it's a lonely fall

Since you've gone it's a losing battle

Stampeding cattle

They rattle the walls

And the sun don't shine anymore

And the rains fall down on my door

Well, I love you so much

It's all I can do

Just to keep myself from telling you

That I never felt so alone before