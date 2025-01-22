Adeu a Garth Hudson

Nascut a Ontario el 2 d'agost de 1937, Gart Hudson ha mort el 21 de gener del 2025 als 87 anys mentre dormia a la residència on vivia. Teclista del grup The Band, era l'últim membre d'aquesta mítica banda que estava viu. Escoltem com tocava It makes no difference al costat de la seva dona, la cantant i actriu Maud Hudson.
It makes no difference where I turn
I can't get over you and the flame still burns
It makes no diff'rence, night or day
The shadow never seems to fade away
And the sun don't shine anymore
And the rains fall down on my door
Now there's no love
As true as the love
That dies untold
But the clouds never hung so low before
It makes no difference how far I go
Like a scar the hurt will always show
It makes no diff'rence who I meet
They're just a face in the crowd
On a dead-end street
And the sun don't shine anymore
And the rains fall down on my door
These old love letters
Well, I just can't keep
'Cause like the gambler says
Read 'em and weep
And the dawn don't rescue me no more
Without your love I'm nothing at all
Like an empty hall it's a lonely fall
Since you've gone it's a losing battle
Stampeding cattle
They rattle the walls
And the sun don't shine anymore
And the rains fall down on my door
Well, I love you so much
It's all I can do
Just to keep myself from telling you
That I never felt so alone before