Mick Jagger i Tina Turner: l'explosió a l'escenari

Veiem l'energia i la química que els dos cantants desprenien quan s'ajuntaven a l'escenari

Tina Turner i Mick Jagger eren grans amics. Quan coincidien a l'escenari, l'explosió d'energia i complicitat estava assegurada. Compartim una de les col·laboracions més conegudes que van fer: a la cerimònia dels Grammy de 1985, on van interpretar State of shock i It’s only rock ’n roll (but I like it).

State of Shock

Ah!
C’mon, c’mon, c’mon!
Well, baby, I been sittin’ here a long time
Just thinkin’ about you, and all the things we did
When you walked out that door
I guess you didn’t know what I had in store
Cause I’m in a state of shock
I’m in a state of shock
I’m in a state of shock
And I can’t sleep at night
Girl, I’m in a state of shock
I’m in a state of shock
I’m in a state of shock
And I can’t sleep at night
I can’t take it no more
I’m so tired, and I’m so confused
I don’t know what to do
Girl, I’m so blue
Cause I’m in a state of shock
I’m in a state of shock
I’m in a state of shock
And I can’t sleep at night
Girl, I’m in a state of shock
I’m in a state of shock
I’m in a state of shock
And I can’t sleep at night
I need you baby, I need you now
Don’t leave me hangin’, tell me how
I’m in a state of shock
I’m in a state of shock
I’m in a state of shock
And I can’t sleep at night

It’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll (But I Like It)

If I could stick my pen in my heart
And spill my thoughts on a page
Would it make me feel any better?
Or would it be the only way?
I’m not trying to cause any sorrow
I’m just trying to make my point
But you gotta realize
That the only way to do that
Is to sing a good song
It’s only rock ’n’ roll, but I like it
It’s only rock ’n’ roll, but I like it, like it, yes, I do
If I could stick my pen in my heart
And spill my thoughts on a page
Would it make me feel any better?
Or would it be the only way?
I’m not trying to cause any sorrow
I’m just trying to make my point
But you gotta realize
That the only way to do that
Is to sing a good song
It’s only rock ’n’ roll, but I like it
It’s only rock ’n’ roll, but I like it, like it, yes, I do
I can’t tell you just how much I hate
The pressure to be cool
I can’t help the way I feel inside
I’m a fool for you
It’s only rock ’n’ roll, but I like it
It’s only rock ’n’ roll, but I like it, like it, yes, I do

