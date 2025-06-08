Mick Jagger i Tina Turner: l'explosió a l'escenari

Tina Turner i Mick Jagger eren grans amics. Quan coincidien a l'escenari, l'explosió d'energia i complicitat estava assegurada. Compartim una de les col·laboracions més conegudes que van fer: a la cerimònia dels Grammy de 1985, on van interpretar State of shock i It’s only rock ’n roll (but I like it).

State of Shock

Ah!

C’mon, c’mon, c’mon!

Well, baby, I been sittin’ here a long time

Just thinkin’ about you, and all the things we did

When you walked out that door

I guess you didn’t know what I had in store

Cause I’m in a state of shock

I’m in a state of shock

I’m in a state of shock

And I can’t sleep at night

I can’t take it no more

I’m so tired, and I’m so confused

I don’t know what to do

Girl, I’m so blue

I need you baby, I need you now

Don’t leave me hangin’, tell me how

It’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll (But I Like It)

If I could stick my pen in my heart

And spill my thoughts on a page

Would it make me feel any better?

Or would it be the only way?

I’m not trying to cause any sorrow

I’m just trying to make my point

But you gotta realize

That the only way to do that

Is to sing a good song

It’s only rock ’n’ roll, but I like it

It’s only rock ’n’ roll, but I like it, like it, yes, I do

I can’t tell you just how much I hate

The pressure to be cool

I can’t help the way I feel inside

I’m a fool for you

