Hi, hi we're your weather girls
And have we got news for you
You better listen
Get ready, all you lonely girls
And leave those umbrellas at home
Alright
Humidity is rising (uh rising),
Barometer's getting low (oh low, girl)
According to all sources (what sources now),
The street's the place to go (we better hurry up)
'Cause tonight for the first time (first time)
Just about half-past ten (half past ten)
For the first time in history
It's gonna start raining men (start raining men)
It's raining men, hallelujah,
it's raining men, amen
I'm gonna go out to run and let myself get
Absolutely soaking wet
It's raining men, hallelujah
It's raining men, every specimen
Tall, blonde, dark and lean
Rough and tough and strong and mean
God bless mother nature,
She's a single woman too
She took off to heaven
And she did what she had to do
She taught every angel
She rearranged the sky
So that each and every woman
Could find her perfect guy
It's raining men, hallelujah
It's raining men, amen
It's raining men, hallelujah
It's raining men, amen
I feel stormy weather moving in
About to begin hear the thunder
Don't you lose your head
Rip off the roof and stay in bed (rip off the roof and stay)
God bless Mother Nature
She's a single woman too
She took over heaven
And she did what she had to do
She taught every angel
She rearrange the sky
So that each and every woman
Could find the perfect guy
I's raining men, yeah
Humanity's rising
Barometer's getting low
According to all sources
The street's the place to go
'Cause tonight for the first time
Just about half past ten
For the first time in history
It's gonna start raining man (start raining men)
It's raining men, hallelujah
It's raining men, amen
It's raining men, hallelujah
It's raining men, amen
It's raining men, hallelujah
It's raining men, amen
It's raining men, hallelujah
It's raining men
Tall, blonde, dark and lean
Rough and tough and strong and mean
Hallelujah it's raining men