Els Tres Tenors, a la seva manera

El repertori del conjunt Els Tres Tenors, format per Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo i Josep Carreras, oferia des d’òperes fins a cançons modernes. Un d’elles va ser My Way, de Paul Anka i Claude François. La revivim a través d’un vídeo que té el valor afegit de veure Frank Sinatra escoltant-los entre el públic.







And now, the end is near,

And so I face the final curtain.

My friend, I’ll make it clear,

I’ll state my case, of which I’m certain.



I’ve lived a life that’s full.

I’ve traveled each and every highway,

And more, much more than this,

I did it my way.



Regrets, I’ve had a few,

But then again, too few to mention.

I did what I had to do

And saw it through without exemption.



I planned each charted course,

Each careful step along the byway,

And more, much more than this,

I did it my way.



Yes, there were times,

I’m sure you knew

When I bit off

more than I could chew.



But through it all, when there was doubt,

I ate it up and spit it out.

I face it all, and I stood tall,

And did it my way.



For what is a man,

What has he got?

If not himself,

Then he has naught.



To say the things he truly feels,

And not the words of one who kneels.

The record shows I took the blows

And did it my way! My Way.



