Els Tres Tenors, a la seva manera

El repertori del conjunt Els Tres Tenors, format per Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo i Josep Carreras, oferia des d’òperes fins a cançons modernes. Un d’elles va ser My Way, de Paul Anka i Claude François. La revivim a través d’un vídeo que té el valor afegit de veure Frank Sinatra escoltant-los entre el públic.
And now, the end is near,
And so I face the final curtain.
My friend, I’ll make it clear,
I’ll state my case, of which I’m certain.
I’ve lived a life that’s full.
I’ve traveled each and every highway,
And more, much more than this,
I did it my way.
Regrets, I’ve had a few,
But then again, too few to mention.
I did what I had to do
And saw it through without exemption.
I planned each charted course,
Each careful step along the byway,
And more, much more than this,
I did it my way.
Yes, there were times,
I’m sure you knew
When I bit off
more than I could chew.
But through it all, when there was doubt,
I ate it up and spit it out.
I face it all, and I stood tall,
And did it my way.
For what is a man,
What has he got?
If not himself,
Then he has naught.
To say the things he truly feels,
And not the words of one who kneels.
The record shows I took the blows
And did it my way! My Way.