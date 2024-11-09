L'aire que respiro

La Marató d'enguany estarà dedicada a les malalties respiratòries. Amb l'objectiu de recaptar fons per a la recerca científica i sensibilitzar la població sobre les seves causes, símptomes i prevenció, 3Cat ha iniciat una programació especial que durarà fins al dia del programa, el 15 de desembre. De moment ja n'han presentat l'espot. La cançó (una versió de The air that I breath, de The Holies, que us l'hem preparada en aquesta peça perquè l'escolteu) està interpretada per persones que tenen malalties respiratòries, familiars i personal sanitari real. I és que, segons explica la directora de Negoci i Màrqueting de 3Cat, Núria Fargas, "la campanya està molt connectada amb la realitat d'aquests pacients, perquè cantar és la millor expressió de l'exercici de respirar, de projectar la capacitat pulmonar i tot allò que representa, segons assenyala el grup d'expertesa". D'aquesta manera, les veus d'aquests pacients, sense filtre, i amb les limitacions que provoquen aquest tipus de malalties, entonen un missatge vital per a tothom: només necessitem l'aire que respirem i l'amor dels altres. Al seu costat, les veus de familiars, de l'equip mèdic, l'equip auxiliar, el personal investigador.
If I could make a wish
I think I'd pass
Can't think of anythin' I need
No cigarettes, no sleep, no light, no sound
Nothing to eat, no books to read
Making love with you
Has left me peaceful, warm, and tired
What more could I ask
There's nothing left to be desired
Peace came upon me and it leaves me weak
So sleep, silent angel
Go to sleep
Sometimes, all I need is the air that I breathe
And to love you
All I need is the air that I breathe
Yes, to love you
All I need is the air that I breathe
Peace came upon me
And it leaves me weak
So sleep, silent angel
Go to sleep
Sometimes, all I need is the air that I breathe
And to love you
All I need is the air that I breathe
Yes, to love you
All I need is the air that I breathe
Sometimes, all I need is the air that I breathe
And to love you
All I need is the air that I breathe
Yes, to love you
All I need is the air that I breathe
And to love you
I si estirem una mica més el fil, veureu com el Creep de Radiohead està inspirat en aquesta cançó:
When you were here before
Couldn't look you in the eye
You're just like an angel
Your skin makes me cry
You float like a feather
In a beautiful world
I wish I was special
You're so fucking special
But I'm a creep
I'm a weirdo
What the hell am I doing here?
I don't belong here
I don't care if it hurts
I wanna have control
I want a perfect body
I want a perfect soul
I want you to notice
When I'm not around
You're so fucking special
I wish I was special
But I'm a creep
I'm a weirdo
What the hell am I doing here?
I don't belong here
Oh, oh
She's running out the door
She's running out
She run, run, run, run
Run
Whatever makes you happy
Whatever you want
You're so fucking special
I wish I was special
But I'm a creep
I'm a weirdo
What the hell am I doing here?
I don't belong here
I don't belong here