L'aire que respiro

La Marató d'enguany estarà dedicada a les malalties respiratòries. Amb l'objectiu de recaptar fons per a la recerca científica i sensibilitzar la població sobre les seves causes, símptomes i prevenció, 3Cat ha iniciat una programació especial que durarà fins al dia del programa, el 15 de desembre. De moment ja n'han presentat l'espot. La cançó (una versió de The air that I breath, de The Holies, que us l'hem preparada en aquesta peça perquè l'escolteu) està interpretada per persones que tenen malalties respiratòries, familiars i personal sanitari real. I és que, segons explica la directora de Negoci i Màrqueting de 3Cat, Núria Fargas, "la campanya està molt connectada amb la realitat d'aquests pacients, perquè cantar és la millor expressió de l'exercici de respirar, de projectar la capacitat pulmonar i tot allò que representa, segons assenyala el grup d'expertesa". D'aquesta manera, les veus d'aquests pacients, sense filtre, i amb les limitacions que provoquen aquest tipus de malalties, entonen un missatge vital per a tothom: només necessitem l'aire que respirem i l'amor dels altres. Al seu costat, les veus de familiars, de l'equip mèdic, l'equip auxiliar, el personal investigador.

If I could make a wish

I think I'd pass

Can't think of anythin' I need

No cigarettes, no sleep, no light, no sound

Nothing to eat, no books to read

Making love with you

Has left me peaceful, warm, and tired

What more could I ask

There's nothing left to be desired

Peace came upon me and it leaves me weak

So sleep, silent angel

Go to sleep

Sometimes, all I need is the air that I breathe

And to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

Yes, to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

Peace came upon me

And it leaves me weak

So sleep, silent angel

Go to sleep

Sometimes, all I need is the air that I breathe

And to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

Yes, to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

Sometimes, all I need is the air that I breathe

And to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

Yes, to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

And to love you

I si estirem una mica més el fil, veureu com el Creep de Radiohead està inspirat en aquesta cançó:

