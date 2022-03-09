Bukowski recitat per Tom Waits

Escoltem com Tom Waits llegeix el poema The Laughing Heart, de Charles Bukowski (Alemanya, 16 d’agost de 1920 – els Estats Units, 9 de març de 1994), i llegim la traducció al català que n’ha fet Marta Pera Cucurell.







El cor que riu



la teva vida és la teva vida

no la deixis bastonejar fins a una submissió humida.

estigues alerta.

hi ha sortides.

hi ha llum en algun lloc.

potser no és gaire llum però

venç la foscor.

estigues alerta.

els déus et donaran oportunitats.

reconeix-les.

pren-les.

no pots vèncer la mort, però

pots vèncer la vida, de vegades.

i com més sovint ho aprenguis a fer,

més llum hi haurà.

la teva vida és la teva vida.

reconeix-la ara que la tens.

ets meravellós.

els déus es volen delectar

en tu.





The Laughing Heart



your life is your life

don’t let it be clubbed into dank submission.

be on the watch.

there are ways out.

there is light somewhere.

it may not be much light but

it beats the darkness.

be on the watch.

the gods will offer you chances.

know them.

take them.

you can’t beat death but

you can beat death in life, sometimes.

and the more often you learn to do it,

the more light there will be.

your life is your life.

know it while you have it.

you are marvelous

the gods wait to delight

in you.



