Cançó de fada
John Keats

John Keats va néixer el 31 d’octubre de 1795 i va morir el 23 de febrer de 1821. Recordem el que va ser un dels principals poetes britànics del romanticisme llegint-ne el poema Faery Song, traduït per Marià Manent. 
 

Foto: amanda tipton

 

No ploris més! La flor gentil
ja tornarà amb un altre abril.
No ploris més! No ploris més! 
La rel ja guarda nous rosers.
Eixuga el plor i allunya el dol.
Del Paradís, del blau redol,
sé una música de consol.
                              No ploris més!

Oh, mira amunt! Entre el florir
rosat i blanc, jo faig camí.
Enlaire! Mira el meu repòs
al magraner vermell de flors.
Mira’m: aquesta llum d’argent
sempre guareix la dolça gent. 
No ploris més! La flor gentil
ja tornarà amb un altre abril.
Me’n volo amunt: adéu-siau!
Ja m’esvaeixo en el cel blau.
                            Adéu-siau, adéu-siau!

(Traducció de Marià Manent)


Faery Song

SHED no tear! O shed no tear!
The flower will bloom another year. 
Weep no more! O weep no more!
Young buds sleep in the root’s white core.
Dry your eyes! O dry your eyes!
For I was taught in Paradie
To ease my breast of melodies—
                           Shed no tear.

Overhead! look overhead!
‘Mong the blossoms white and red—
Look up, look up. I flutter now
On this fresh pomegranate bough.
See me! ‘tis this silvery bill
Ever cures the good man’s ill.
Shed no tear! O shed no tear!
The flower will bloom another year.
Adieu, Adieu—I fly, adieu,
I vanish in the heaven’s blue—
                            Adieu, Adieu!

Poesia

Petita i blanca
Ara
Amb música ho escoltaries potser millor
Desglaç
Medalló

Nou comentari

El piano

Em dius que el nostre amor

No pots comprendre/ com el dolor/ dura per sempre/ si es fa cançó

Ella

Hoy ha calzado tacones para hacer sonar sus pasos

La dansa del sabre

Quin cobriment que va agafar-nos/ quin espant i quin canguelo

Son nata a lagrimar

Ah, sempre piangerò

Passadís

No puc amb tot

14 il·lustracions que ens mostren què passa quan el món ens pesa massa

Perifèria de la nit

La Fabra i Coats dedica una exposició al cineasta Apichatpong Weerasethakul

La realitat de Caillebotte

Un recorregut per 14 obres d'un artista a cavall entre el realisme i l'impressionisme

El dia a dia en família

14 il·lustracions que mostren moments de caos i tendresa viscuts de portes endins