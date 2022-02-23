Cançó de fada

John Keats va néixer el 31 d’octubre de 1795 i va morir el 23 de febrer de 1821. Recordem el que va ser un dels principals poetes britànics del romanticisme llegint-ne el poema Faery Song, traduït per Marià Manent.
Foto: amanda tipton
No ploris més! La flor gentil
ja tornarà amb un altre abril.
No ploris més! No ploris més!
La rel ja guarda nous rosers.
Eixuga el plor i allunya el dol.
Del Paradís, del blau redol,
sé una música de consol.
No ploris més!
Oh, mira amunt! Entre el florir
rosat i blanc, jo faig camí.
Enlaire! Mira el meu repòs
al magraner vermell de flors.
Mira’m: aquesta llum d’argent
sempre guareix la dolça gent.
No ploris més! La flor gentil
ja tornarà amb un altre abril.
Me’n volo amunt: adéu-siau!
Ja m’esvaeixo en el cel blau.
Adéu-siau, adéu-siau!
(Traducció de Marià Manent)
Faery Song
SHED no tear! O shed no tear!
The flower will bloom another year.
Weep no more! O weep no more!
Young buds sleep in the root’s white core.
Dry your eyes! O dry your eyes!
For I was taught in Paradie
To ease my breast of melodies—
Shed no tear.
Overhead! look overhead!
‘Mong the blossoms white and red—
Look up, look up. I flutter now
On this fresh pomegranate bough.
See me! ‘tis this silvery bill
Ever cures the good man’s ill.
Shed no tear! O shed no tear!
The flower will bloom another year.
Adieu, Adieu—I fly, adieu,
I vanish in the heaven’s blue—
Adieu, Adieu!