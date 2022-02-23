Cançó de fada

John Keats va néixer el 31 d’octubre de 1795 i va morir el 23 de febrer de 1821. Recordem el que va ser un dels principals poetes britànics del romanticisme llegint-ne el poema Faery Song, traduït per Marià Manent.



Foto: amanda tipton

No ploris més! La flor gentil

ja tornarà amb un altre abril.

No ploris més! No ploris més!

La rel ja guarda nous rosers.

Eixuga el plor i allunya el dol.

Del Paradís, del blau redol,

sé una música de consol.

No ploris més!



Oh, mira amunt! Entre el florir

rosat i blanc, jo faig camí.

Enlaire! Mira el meu repòs

al magraner vermell de flors.

Mira’m: aquesta llum d’argent

sempre guareix la dolça gent.

No ploris més! La flor gentil

ja tornarà amb un altre abril.

Me’n volo amunt: adéu-siau!

Ja m’esvaeixo en el cel blau.

Adéu-siau, adéu-siau!



(Traducció de Marià Manent)





Faery Song



SHED no tear! O shed no tear!

The flower will bloom another year.

Weep no more! O weep no more!

Young buds sleep in the root’s white core.

Dry your eyes! O dry your eyes!

For I was taught in Paradie

To ease my breast of melodies—

Shed no tear.



Overhead! look overhead!

‘Mong the blossoms white and red—

Look up, look up. I flutter now

On this fresh pomegranate bough.

See me! ‘tis this silvery bill

Ever cures the good man’s ill.

Shed no tear! O shed no tear!

The flower will bloom another year.

Adieu, Adieu—I fly, adieu,

I vanish in the heaven’s blue—

Adieu, Adieu!