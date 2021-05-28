

Una dona esplèndida



Les dones boniques pregunten el secret.

No soc bufona ni puc dur vestits estrets.

Si explico el motiu

fan que no es creuen res.

Els dic:

És el que estrenyen els braços.

L’amplada dels malucs.

La llargària dels passos.

Els llavis gruixuts.

Soc una dona

en tota esplendor.

Una dona esplèndida,

aquesta soc jo.



Entro en un lloc

amb aire tranquil.

M’acosto a un home,

cau de genolls.

Mai saben què dir.

Com un eixam d’abelles

s’acosten a mi.

I els dic:

És el foc dels meus ulls.

La blancor de les dents.

El moviment de cintura.

L’alegria en els peus.

Soc una dona

en tota esplendor.

Una dona esplèndida,

aquesta soc jo.



Fins i tot els homes dubten

què veuen en mi.

Per més que ho vulguin,

no poden descriure

el misteri que tinc.

Intento mostrar-lo,

però ni tan sols així.

I els dic:

És la corba de l’esquena.

El sol quan somric.

Els pits que s’enfilen.

La gràcia i l’estil.

Soc una dona

en tota esplendor.

Una dona esplèndida,

aquesta soc jo.



Ara ja entens

perquè no abaixo el cap.

No crido, ni faig escarafalls.

Tampoc necessito parlar gaire alt.

Quan veus que passo,

orgullós n’hauries d’estar.

I et dic:

És el so suau dels talons.

Les ondes del cabell.

El palmell de la mà.

L’escalfor que desprèn.

Perquè soc una dona

en tota esplendor.

Una dona esplèndida,

aquesta soc jo.











Phenomenal Woman



Pretty women wonder where my secret lies.

I’m not cute or built to suit a fashion model’s size

But when I start to tell them,

They think I’m telling lies.

I say,

It’s in the reach of my arms,

The span of my hips,

The stride of my step,

The curl of my lips.

I’m a woman

Phenomenally.

Phenomenal woman,

That’s me.



I walk into a room

Just as cool as you please,

And to a man,

The fellows stand or

Fall down on their knees.

Then they swarm around me,

A hive of honey bees.

I say,

It’s the fire in my eyes,

And the flash of my teeth,

The swing in my waist,

And the joy in my feet.

I’m a woman

Phenomenally.



Phenomenal woman,

That’s me.



Men themselves have wondered

What they see in me.

They try so much

But they can’t touch

My inner mystery.

When I try to show them,

They say they still can’t see.

I say,

It’s in the arch of my back,

The sun of my smile,

The ride of my breasts,

The grace of my style.

I’m a woman

Phenomenally.

Phenomenal woman,

That’s me.



Now you understand

Just why my head’s not bowed.

I don’t shout or jump about

Or have to talk real loud.

When you see me passing,

It ought to make you proud.

I say,

It’s in the click of my heels,

The bend of my hair,

the palm of my hand,

The need for my care.

’Cause I’m a woman

Phenomenally.

Phenomenal woman,

That’s me.

