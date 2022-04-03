Bill Withers va néixer el 4 de juliol de 1938 i va morir el 3 d’abril de 2020, als 81 anys. El músic i cantautor, guanyador de tres premis Grammy, va dedicar-se a la seva carrera musical durant les dècades dels setanta i vuitanta del segle passat i va ser autor de cançons d’èxit, com Lean on Me, Just the Two of Us, o aquesta, Ain’t No Sunshine, amb què el recordem.







Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone

It’s not warm when she’s away

Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone

And she’s always gone too long

Anytime she goes away



Wonder this time where she’s gone

Wonder if she’s gone to stay

Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone

And this house just ain’t no home

Anytime she goes away



And I know, I know, I know, I know,

I know, I know, I know, I know,

I know, I know, I know, I know,

I know, I know, I know, I know,

I know, I know, I know, I know,

I know, I know, I know, I know

I know, I know, Hey!

I oughtta leave young thing alone

But ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone



Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone

Only darkness every day

Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone

And this house just ain’t no home

Anytime she goes away

Anytime she goes away

Anytime she goes away

Anytime she goes away



