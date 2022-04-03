Catorze
Ain’t No Sunshine
Bill Withers

Bill Withers va néixer el 4 de juliol de 1938 i va morir el 3 d’abril de 2020, als 81 anys. El músic i cantautor, guanyador de tres premis Grammy, va dedicar-se a la seva carrera musical durant les dècades dels setanta i vuitanta del segle passat i va ser autor de cançons d’èxit, com Lean on Me, Just the Two of Us, o aquesta, Ain’t No Sunshine, amb què el recordem.


Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone
It’s not warm when she’s away
Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone
And she’s always gone too long
Anytime she goes away

Wonder this time where she’s gone
Wonder if she’s gone to stay
Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone
And this house just ain’t no home
Anytime she goes away

And I know, I know, I know, I know,
I know, I know, I know, I know,
I know, I know, I know, I know,
I know, I know, I know, I know,
I know, I know, I know, I know,
I know, I know, I know, I know
I know, I know, Hey!
I oughtta leave young thing alone
But ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone

Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone
Only darkness every day
Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone
And this house just ain’t no home
Anytime she goes away
Anytime she goes away
Anytime she goes away
Anytime she goes away

Foto: Facebook Bill Withers

Bill Withers Cançó Música

Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram
Heart-Shaped Box
Leave the Door Open
El far del sud
Martha
Simply the Best

Nou comentari

El piano

Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Heart-Shaped Box

Hey, wait, I got a new complaint / Forever in debt to your priceless advice
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Leave the Door Open

There's so much love we could be making
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

El far del sud

Et donaria amor, si poguessis tornar-me'n./ Et donaria amor, si pogués ser veritat
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Ain’t No Sunshine

And this house just ain't no home/ Anytime she goes away

Passadís

Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

No és amor, és cansament

14 il·lustracions que diuen més de 14 veritats
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

També m’agrades quan estàs trist

14 tires còmiques que espolsen les pressions amb què ens prenem la vida
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Petites protestes contra la invasió d’Ucraïna

Ninotets de plastilina, ganxet i paper esquiven la censura als carrers de Rússia
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Van Gogh, estrelles i gira-sols

Recordem el pintor neerlandès amb una selecció de 14 obres
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram

Comparteix