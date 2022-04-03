Bill Withers va néixer el 4 de juliol de 1938 i va morir el 3 d’abril de 2020, als 81 anys. El músic i cantautor, guanyador de tres premis Grammy, va dedicar-se a la seva carrera musical durant les dècades dels setanta i vuitanta del segle passat i va ser autor de cançons d’èxit, com Lean on Me, Just the Two of Us, o aquesta, Ain’t No Sunshine, amb què el recordem.
Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone
It’s not warm when she’s away
Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone
And she’s always gone too long
Anytime she goes away
Wonder this time where she’s gone
Wonder if she’s gone to stay
Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone
And this house just ain’t no home
Anytime she goes away
And I know, I know, I know, I know,
I know, I know, I know, I know,
I know, I know, I know, I know,
I know, I know, I know, I know,
I know, I know, I know, I know,
I know, I know, I know, I know
I know, I know, Hey!
I oughtta leave young thing alone
But ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone
Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone
Only darkness every day
Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone
And this house just ain’t no home
Anytime she goes away
Anytime she goes away
Anytime she goes away
Anytime she goes away
Foto: Facebook Bill Withers